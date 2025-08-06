10BitWorks Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Get 24/7 Access to our space, our tools, and our community by donating $75 in monthly dues and pledging to volunteer to our maintenance efforts.
For every 3 months that you access the space, we ask that you contribute to volunteer efforts for at least 3 hours, anytime during that period. 10BitWorks has no paid staff -- we have to take care of the space together. We don't count months where you didn't check in. Of course, volunteering more than this minimum is much appreciated! If you feel you can't help out that often, but would rather donate more, consider our Sponsor Membership.
Renews monthly
Get 24/7 Access to our space, our tools, and our community by donating $90 in monthly dues and completing training.
Volunteering efforts by Sponsor Members are appreciated, but not required. The additional donation amount of Sponsor Member dues goes toward the reduced dues of Volunteer Members who help keep the space in working order.
Renews monthly
Get 24/7 Access to our space, our tools, and our community by donating $150 monthly, and completing training.
If you will be frequently using the space for commercial purposes, more often than contributing to the community, this is the membership for you. 10BitWorks is business-friendly, and we appreciate your sponsorship!
Note: Do NOT use our address as your business address on any legal documents. It puts our non-profit status in jeopardy.
Renews monthly
The membership for multiple people! Get 24/7 Access to our space, our tools, and our community by donating $100 monthly. All beneficiaries must complete training.
