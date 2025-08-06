10BitWorks Memberships

Get 24/7 Access to our space, our tools, and our community by donating $75 in monthly dues and pledging to volunteer to our maintenance efforts.





For every 3 months that you access the space, we ask that you contribute to volunteer efforts for at least 3 hours, anytime during that period. 10BitWorks has no paid staff -- we have to take care of the space together. We don't count months where you didn't check in. Of course, volunteering more than this minimum is much appreciated! If you feel you can't help out that often, but would rather donate more, consider our Sponsor Membership.