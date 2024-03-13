Sponsorship Opportunities for the Reverse Draw

● 2 dinner and 2 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
● 2 dinner and 2 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
Level 2 Sponsorship
$600
● Medium promotional signage at the Reverse Draw Event
● 4 dinner and 4 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Company name, logo* and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
● Medium promotional signage at the Reverse Draw Event
● 4 dinner and 4 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Company name, logo* and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
Level 3 Sponsorship
$1,200
● Large Promotional signage at the Reverse Draw Event*
● 6 dinner and 6 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Logo on tabletops*
● 2 Greyhound hats
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
● Large Promotional signage at the Reverse Draw Event*
● 6 dinner and 6 drink tickets to the Reverse Draw event
● Logo on tabletops*
● 2 Greyhound hats
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in event program*
● Verbal recognition at the event
● Social media shoutout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!