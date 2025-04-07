10th Anniversary AZWWI Lukombo Initiative Tea Party - Auction

The Southern African country of Zambia with 72 tribes has experienced tremendous social turmoil during the last 48 years. The 13 million citizens migrated into the cities and professionals immigrated and scattered abroad in a growing Diaspora. The diversity of the Zambian society and globalization has created a cultural crisis. "Satisfying Zambian Hunger for Culture" discusses social and political history, gender rites of passage, food, religion, witchcraft, and recommendations for contemporary life in the 21st century. The17 chapter book puts the diverse Zambian African tribal customs, culture and technology into the modern digital age.

