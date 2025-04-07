10th Anniversary AZWWI Lukombo Initiative Tea Party - Auction
Satisfying Zambian Hunger for Culture: Social Change in the
$10
Starting bid
The Southern African country of Zambia with 72 tribes has experienced tremendous social turmoil during the last 48 years. The 13 million citizens migrated into the cities and professionals immigrated and scattered abroad in a growing Diaspora. The diversity of the Zambian society and globalization has created a cultural crisis. "Satisfying Zambian Hunger for Culture" discusses social and political history, gender rites of passage, food, religion, witchcraft, and recommendations for contemporary life in the 21st century. The17 chapter book puts the diverse Zambian African tribal customs, culture and technology into the modern digital age.
Microsoft STEM Mentorship (2 available)
$100
Starting bid
Opportunity for one high school student of Zambian or Afro Descent to participate in a three-day STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & mathematics) Program at Microsoft Corporation. This auction item will come with a full sponsorship to the three-day program for your student.
Microsoft STEM Mentorship (2 available)
$100
Starting bid
Opportunity for one high school student of Zambian or Afro Descent to participate in a three-day STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & mathematics) Program at Microsoft Corporation. This auction item will come with a full sponsorship to the three-day program for your student.
Zambian Colors Beaded Necklace
$50
Starting bid
Zambian Colors Beaded Necklace
Red African Beaded Skirt
$50
Starting bid
Red African Beaded Skirt
Red African Beaded Collar Necklace
$50
Starting bid
Red African Beaded Collar Necklace.
Zambian Woman Postcard
$2
Starting bid
Nshima Postcard
$2
Starting bid
