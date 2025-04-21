Ballet and Beyond NYC
10th Anniversary Celebration
164 West 25th Street
8th Floor
Corps de ballet
$50
Just an event ticket please
$30 Under 30
$30
Discount student ticket
Soloist
$150
Ticket plus fund one student's ballet attire
Principal Dancer
$500
Ticket plus fund one beginning student's classes for the academic year
Etoile
$2,500
Ticket plus fund one student for the 6-week summer intensive R.Y.S.E. Conservatory
