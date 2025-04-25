10th Anniversary Celebration & Reunion

Take a stroll through ten years of MS 839 magic — your ticket to dinner, drinks, and all the karaoke memories you’re about to make.
Teacher’s Pet (sponsor a teacher ticket)
$100
Unless you specify who you're purchasing for, we’ll assign this ticket to a teacher or staff member who would love to attend.
Honor Roll (single ticket)
$125
You’re going above and beyond — this ticket includes everything in Memory Lane, plus an extra donation to help our school community thrive.
Wonder Years Duo (two tickets)
$250
Bring a guest, raise a glass, and help our PTA shine.
Sponsor Package: Time Capsule Sponsor
$250
-Name/logo on raffle signage at INSA
-Thank you during event remarks
-Recognition in 2 PTA newsletters
-Does not include event tickets
Sponsor Package: Golden Memories Sponsor
$500
-Name/logo on raffle signage at INSA
-Thank you during event remarks
-Recognition in 3 PTA newsletters
-Includes 2 Memory Lane or 2 -Teacher’s Pet tickets
JetBlue Raffle ($10 for 1 ticket)
$10
Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2025 at Insa during The Wonder Years Fundraiser. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!
JetBlue Raffle ($25 for 3 tickets)
$25
Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2025 at Insa during The Wonder Years Fundraiser. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!
