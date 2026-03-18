10th Anniversary Celebration Silicon Valley Lions Club Installation & 5th Annual BBQ with Miss Asian Global Pageant

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About this event
Millbrae, CA 94030, USA
General Admission comes with the following below
Golden mountain noodle
shrimp wrap lumpia
blue rock chicken
Ribs (2 per person)
Coconut Rice and Curry Chicken
May Flower Flan (Dessert)
and many more
Kids Admission comes with the following below
Golden mountain noodle
shrimp wrap lumpia
blue rock chicken
Ribs (2 per person)
Coconut Rice and Curry Chicken
May Flower Flan (Dessert)
and many more
Chef Vince’s Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Chef Vince’s 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Coke, Sprite, and La Croix
Natural Assam Black Tea Boba Latte
-Brown Sugar White Boba, Natural Assam Black Tea and House Blend Non-Dairy Milk
Falooda is a popular layered dessert drink from the Indian subcontinent made with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and milk, often topped with ice cream or kulfi. Its sweet, refreshing mix of textures makes it a perfect summer treat.
Water bottle
Prize Drawing — 1 Ticket for $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
Prize Drawing — 5 Tickets for $20 (Good Deal)
Save $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
Prize Drawing — 35 Tickets for $100 (Best Deal)
Save $15
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV
$
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