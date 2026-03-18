Silicon Valley Lions Foundation

Hosted by

Silicon Valley Lions Foundation

About this event

10th Anniversary Celebration Silicon Valley Lions Club Installation & 5th Annual BBQ with Miss Asian Global Pageant

450 Chadbourne Ave

Millbrae, CA 94030, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission comes with the following below

Golden mountain noodle

shrimp wrap lumpia

blue rock chicken

Ribs (2 per person)

Coconut Rice and Curry Chicken

May Flower Flan (Dessert)

and many more

Kids (UNDER 12)
$30

Kids Admission comes with the following below

Golden mountain noodle

shrimp wrap lumpia

blue rock chicken

Ribs (2 per person)

Coconut Rice and Curry Chicken

May Flower Flan (Dessert)

and many more

Full Rack Rib
$60

Chef Vince’s Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Rib
$30

Chef Vince’s 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

Soda
$2

Coke, Sprite, and La Croix

Milk Tea with Boba
$5

Natural Assam Black Tea Boba Latte
-Brown Sugar White Boba, Natural Assam Black Tea and House Blend Non-Dairy Milk

Falooda
$5

Falooda is a popular layered dessert drink from the Indian subcontinent made with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and milk, often topped with ice cream or kulfi. Its sweet, refreshing mix of textures makes it a perfect summer treat.

Water Bottle
$1

Water bottle

1 Prize Drawing Ticket $5
$5

Prize Drawing — 1 Ticket for $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

Prize Drawing — 5 Tickets for $20
$20

Prize Drawing — 5 Tickets for $20 (Good Deal)
Save $5
Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

Prize Drawing — 35 Tickets for $100 (Best Deal)
$100

Prize Drawing — 35 Tickets for $100 (Best Deal)
Save $15

Grand Prize is 75" Samsung TV

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