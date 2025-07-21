Fighting To Win Inc

About this event

10th Anniversary Gala

3500 Walton Wy Ext

Augusta, GA 30909, USA

General Admission
$50

Celebrate with us at an upscale evening event filled with meaning, connection, and community. Your ticket includes:

  • Full access to the evening program and celebration
  • Buffet dinner with thoughtfully curated menu
  • Plated dessert
  • Signature mocktail
  • Special guest speakers, recognitions, and commemorative keepsakes

This is a formal celebration marking a milestone in our journey - an opportunity to gather, reflect, and look ahead together in style.

Celebration Host Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • 2 VIP Tables (16 seats)
  • Premium Logo Placement in Program as “Celebration Host Sponsor”
  • Table Signage
  • Name Announced in Welcome and/or Closing Remarks
  • Event Photography, Website, and Social Media Recognition for Anniversary Year
  • Display of logo in gym for anniversary year
Milestone Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 VIP Table (8 seats)
  • Logo Placement in Program
  • Table Signage
  • Social Media Recognition for Anniversary Year
  • Display of logo in gym for anniversary year
Community Builder Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 VIP Table (8 seats)
  • Name Listed in Program
  • Table Signage
  • Display of logo in gym for anniversary year
Friend of Day One Fitness Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Reserved Table (8 seats)
  • Name on table tent card
