10th Anniversary Gala & Fundraiser

Stand out during this exclusive community support event with a reserved table including eight gala tickets. Enjoy special recognition both on-site and through pre and post-event marketing materials, the night’s auction program, table tents and the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, newsletter, promotional emails and social media shout-outs including your company name and logo.
Stand out during this exclusive community support event with a reserved table including eight gala tickets. Enjoy special recognition both on-site and through pre and post-event marketing materials, the night’s auction program, table tents and the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, newsletter, promotional emails and social media shout-outs including your company name and logo.
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Stand out during this exclusive community support event with a reserved table including four gala tickets. Enjoy special recognition both on-site and through pre and post-event marketing materials, the night’s auction program, table tents and the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, newsletter, promotional emails and social media shout-outs including your company name and logo.
Stand out during this exclusive community support event with a reserved table including four gala tickets. Enjoy special recognition both on-site and through pre and post-event marketing materials, the night’s auction program, table tents and the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, newsletter, promotional emails and social media shout-outs including your company name and logo.
Gold Sponsorship
$800
groupTicketCaption
Add a memorable dazzle to the evening with a reserved table including four gala tickets. Your company name and logo will be displayed on the program, the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, promotional emails, newsletters and social media shout-outs.
Add a memorable dazzle to the evening with a reserved table including four gala tickets. Your company name and logo will be displayed on the program, the 10th anniversary commemorative banner, website, promotional emails, newsletters and social media shout-outs.
Silver Sponsorship
$500
groupTicketCaption
In addition to two gala tickets, your company and logo is included on the 10th anniversary commemorative banner and on the website, promotional email and social media shout outs.
In addition to two gala tickets, your company and logo is included on the 10th anniversary commemorative banner and on the website, promotional email and social media shout outs.
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
groupTicketCaption
Included are two gala tickets and your company name included on the website, promotional emails, and social media shout outs.
Included are two gala tickets and your company name included on the website, promotional emails, and social media shout outs.