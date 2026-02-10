Broward County Section, NCNW
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Broward County Section, NCNW

About this event

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Hats off to a Decade of Service Derby Brunch

Majestic Event Venue

716 Riverside Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071

General Admission
$70

Your ticket price includes a delicious brunch and an exciting program you won’t want to miss!


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Full Page Sponsor
$500
  • One full-page advertisement in the Anniversary Booklet
  • Two event tickets
  • Prominent logo placement and recognition
  • High-visibility acknowledgement as major supporter of NCNW's mission
  • Ideal for organizations seeking maximum exposure and community impact

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Half-Page Sponsor
$250
  • One half-page advertisement in the Anniversary Booklet
  • Logo inclusion and sponsor recognition
  • Excellent visibility for businesses and community partners

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Quarter-Page Sponsor
$125
  • One quarter-page advertisement among our value sponsors
  • Perfect for small businesses and individual supporters

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One-Eighth Page Sponsor
$75
  • One eighth-page advertisement among our valued sponsors
  • Perfect for small businesses and individual supporters

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Patrons List
$25
  • Your name listed in our commemorative 10 Year Anniversary Souvenir Book
  • As a proud supporter of this milestone celebration

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!