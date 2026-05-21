Veterans Resiliency Coalition Inc

Hosted by

Veterans Resiliency Coalition Inc

About this event

10th Annual All White Affair & Veterans Resiliency Awards Gala

3020 Seven Lakes Drive

Bear Mountain, NY 10911, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program including dinner and dancing. $20 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.

VIP Admission
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. $30 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc. Includes Dinner, Incredible Live Entertainment and Meet & Greet.

Couples Discount
$225

Enjoy a great evening together with dinner and dancing, full access to all main activities. $15 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.

Veteran & First Responder Discount
$125

Enjoy the comradery with those who have served, experience the full program with dinner and live entertainment . $15 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.

Special Awardee Comp Ticket
Pay what you can

2026 Resiliency Award Recipients, only after submitting the following requirements to VRC Inc. Awards Committee: Bio, Photo in military or first responder Uniform, DD214 for those who served in the United State Military as proof of service.

S4L/VRC/ Event Volunteers
Pay what you can

Special Discounted Ticket For Team Members Working During Event. (Preapproved By Project Manager)

Add a donation for Veterans Resiliency Coalition Inc

$

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