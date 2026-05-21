10th Annual All White Affair & Veterans Resiliency Awards Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program including dinner and dancing. $20 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. $30 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc. Includes Dinner, Incredible Live Entertainment and Meet & Greet.
Enjoy a great evening together with dinner and dancing, full access to all main activities. $15 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.
Enjoy the comradery with those who have served, experience the full program with dinner and live entertainment . $15 per ticket is donated to VRC Inc.
2026 Resiliency Award Recipients, only after submitting the following requirements to VRC Inc. Awards Committee: Bio, Photo in military or first responder Uniform, DD214 for those who served in the United State Military as proof of service.
Special Discounted Ticket For Team Members Working During Event. (Preapproved By Project Manager)
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