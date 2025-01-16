10th Annual Be The Hope Gala Tickets

Your sponsorship at this level gets you 12 (2-tables) complimentary tickets to the 10th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.
Your sponsorship at this level gets you 6 (table) complimentary tickets to the 10th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.
Your sponsorship at this level gets you 6(table) complimentary tickets to the 10th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.
Your sponsorship level gets you 4 complimentary tickets to the 10th Annual Be the Hope Dinner Gala, half page ad in the program, recognition in presentation video, appreciation certifi cate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper at gala
Your sponsorship at this level gets you 2 complimentary tickets to the 10th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala, a quarter of a page ad in program, recognition in presentation video, appreciation certifi cate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper at gala
Your sponsorship level gets you 2 complimentary ticket to the 10th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala, business card size ad in the program, recognition in presentation video, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page
Admits on adult
children 5 and under are free
