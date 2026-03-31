10th Annual Bocce Tournament & Social

Roll up to the Bocce Tournament with ease and in style! (Spectator or Player tickets must be purchased separately.) The VIP Oasis Lounge will be ready and waiting for you with a shade canopy tent, comfortable seating, mister fans, cooler full of ice and beverages valet parking, VIP passes to front of the line for drinks and lunch, and more! Take a look at the description under "more details" above. Each VIP Oasis is designed for up to 6 people to enjoy. Player & spectator tickets must be purchased separately for entry.