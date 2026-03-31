10th Annual Bocce Tournament & Social

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About this event
This ticket will admit a complete team of 4 players to compete in the 2026 Annual Bocce Tournament. It also includes a delicious LUNCH, unlimited beverages, a 2026 Bocce Tournament & Social drink koozie, music, fun, and lawn games.
This ticket will admit one single bocce player to compete in the 2026 Annual Bocce Tournament. It also includes a delicious LUNCH, unlimited beverages, a 2026 Bocce Tournament & Social drink koozie, music, fun, and lawn games.
This is a ticket for those who don't want to play bocce, but DO want to gather together with their community for a fantastic day of food, drinks, and FUN! This ticket includes admission to the event, LUNCH, unlimited beverages, access to lawn games, and Bocce koozie to take home.
Roll up to the Bocce Tournament with ease and in style! (Spectator or Player tickets must be purchased separately.) The VIP Oasis Lounge will be ready and waiting for you with a shade canopy tent, comfortable seating, mister fans, cooler full of ice and beverages valet parking, VIP passes to front of the line for drinks and lunch, and more! Take a look at the description under "more details" above. Each VIP Oasis is designed for up to 6 people to enjoy. Player & spectator tickets must be purchased separately for entry.
For those leading the way with heart and hometown pride.
✅ Name on the event registration page
✅ Name on group sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
Celebrating the roots of Tierrasanta with pride and presence.
✅ Logo & name on event registration page
✅ Logo & name on group sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
Bold, visible, and striking—just like our new mascot.
✅ High Visibility Display of Sponsor Provided Banner
✅ Logo & name on event registration page
✅ Logo & name on group sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
The ultimate community champions—honored past, powerful future.
✅ Logo & name in the principal's blog
✅ High Visibility Display of Sponsor Provided Banner
✅ Logo & name on event registration page
✅ Logo & name on group sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
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