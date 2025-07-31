10th Annual Breaking The Cycle Breakfast

One N 2nd St

Harrisburg, PA 17101, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Grants entry to Breakfast

Table Sponsorship
$850
- One table of eight

- Name listed in event program

Program Sponsorship
$2,500
- Recognition as a sponsor of the “Breaking the Cycle Breakfast”

- One table of eight

- Quarter page advertisement in event program

- Sponsor logo featured on video screens

- Acknowledgement by emcee

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000
- Recognition as a sponsor of the “Breaking the Cycle Breakfast”

- Two tables of eight

- Half page advertisement in event program

- Banner placement in the event space

- Sponsor logo featured on video screens

- Acknowledgement by emcee

