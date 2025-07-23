10th Annual Casino Night

Hosted by
About this event
🎟️ General Admission – $75 🎉
Get ready to roll the dice for a great cause!
Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Entry to the event
• Access to all standard amenities and activities
• 💵 $2,000 in player chips to test your luck at the tables
♠️ Three of a Kind Sponsor – $555 ♦️
Stack the deck in a kid’s favor! As a Three of a Kind Sponsor, you’ll enjoy a fun-filled night while making a meaningful difference for local youth.
Sponsorship includes:
• 🎟️ 6 event tickets for you and your guests
• 💵 $2,000 in player chips per ticket
• 📣 Your logo featured on event communications
♠️Full House Sponsorship – $1,000 ♦️
This sponsorship includes everything you need to make a big impact and have an even bigger night:
• 10 event tickets
• 💵 $2,000 in player chips per guest
• Logo featured on all event communications
• Logo placement on the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln website
• 🎤 Two DJ shoutouts during the event to highlight your support
♠️ Straight Flush Sponsorship – $2,500 ♥️
Ready to play—and win big for kids?
As a Straight Flush Sponsor, you’ll enjoy a high-roller experience with premium perks, all while helping us build brighter futures:
• 10 event tickets 🎟️
• 10 drink tickets 🍹
• $2,500 in player chips per guest 💰
• Signage with your logo at one gaming table 🎰
• Logo featured on all event communications
• Logo + link on the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln website
• 🎤 3 DJ shoutouts during the event to showcase your support
♠️ Royal Flush Sponsorship – $5,000 ♥️
Go all-in for impact with our top-tier sponsorship package.
As a Royal Flush Sponsor, you’ll make a powerful impression and help create life-changing opportunities for local youth.
This exclusive package includes:
• 16 event tickets 🎟️
• 16 drink tickets 🍸
• $4,000 in player chips per guest 💵
• Logo featured in select high-visibility areas at the event ✨
• Logo on all event communications
• Logo + link on the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln website
• 🎤 4 DJ shoutouts to highlight your incredible support
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!