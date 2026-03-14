Peanut Butter & Jelly Project

Hosted by

Peanut Butter & Jelly Project

About this event

10TH Annual CASINO NIGHT benefitting Back to School

929 SW 8th St

Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA

General Admission
$125

2 free drinks & $200 in gambling money

VIP Admission
$200

Priority entry, Open Bar, $500 in gambling money.

DJ SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 VIP tickets, $500/ticket gambling money, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Provides 5 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.

CASINO TABLE SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 VIP tickets, $500/ticket gambling money, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Name placement throughout the event . Provides 10 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.

GOLD EVENT SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 VIP tickets, $1000/ticket gambling money , TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Name placement throughout the event AND the backpack giveaway. Provides 10 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.

PLATNUM EVENT SPONSOR
$5,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

30 VIP tickets, $1000/ticket gambling money per person, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. EXLUSIVE name placement throughout the event and at the Back to School event. At the backpack event ability to set up tents and interact with attendees. Provides 50 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.

DIAMOND EVENT SPONSOR
$10,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets

UNLIMITED VIP TICKETS. $1000/ticket gambling money per person, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. EXLUSIVE name placement throughout the event and at the Back to School event. At the backpack event ability to set up tents and interact with attendees. Provided all DATA collection from BACKPACK event Provides 100 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need. 1 min sponsor video/each event

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