10TH Annual CASINO NIGHT benefitting Back to School

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About this event
2 free drinks & $200 in gambling money
Priority entry, Open Bar, $500 in gambling money.
2 VIP tickets, $500/ticket gambling money, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Provides 5 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.
6 VIP tickets, $500/ticket gambling money, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Name placement throughout the event . Provides 10 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.
16 VIP tickets, $1000/ticket gambling money , TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. Name placement throughout the event AND the backpack giveaway. Provides 10 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.
10 left!
30 VIP tickets, $1000/ticket gambling money per person, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. EXLUSIVE name placement throughout the event and at the Back to School event. At the backpack event ability to set up tents and interact with attendees. Provides 50 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need.
6 left!
UNLIMITED VIP TICKETS. $1000/ticket gambling money per person, TABLE PLAQUE RECOGNITION. EXLUSIVE name placement throughout the event and at the Back to School event. At the backpack event ability to set up tents and interact with attendees. Provided all DATA collection from BACKPACK event Provides 100 backpacks filled with school supplies for a child in need. 1 min sponsor video/each event
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