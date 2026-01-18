The Pollack Family Foundation

Hosted by

The Pollack Family Foundation

About this event

10th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

1050 Chancellors Dr

Statham, GA 30666, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
  • Four playing spots
  • Name/logo on event t-shirts
  • Prominent event signage
  • First pick of celebrity
  • 4 custom gift bags
  • Name/Logo on a tee box
  • Social Media acknowledgement
Golf Cart Sponsor
$6,500

• Four playing spots

Name/logo displayed on all event golf carts

• Name/logo on event signage

• Four custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags

• Name/logo on a tee box

• Social media acknowledgement

•Opportunity to set up tent/table on a tee box

•Opportunity to add promotional items to gift bags

Foursome
$5,500

• Four playing spots

• Name/logo on event signage

• Four custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags

• Name/logo on a tee box

• Social media acknowledgement

•Opportunity to set up tent/table on a tee box

•Opportunity to add promotional items to gift bags

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

• Two playing spots

• Name/logo on signage at breakfast buffet tables

• Two custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags

• Social media acknowledgement

Hole Plus Sponsor
$2,750

• Two playing spots

• Two custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags

Award Sponsor
$2,000

• Name/logo on awards presented to winning foursome

Name/logo on signage at awards presentation

• Social media acknowledgement

Tee Sponsor
$1,000

• Name/logo on a tee box

• Table/tent set up on one tee box

• Social media acknowledgement

Add a donation for The Pollack Family Foundation

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