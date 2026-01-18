10th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

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About this event
• Four playing spots
• Name/logo displayed on all event golf carts
• Name/logo on event signage
• Four custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags
• Name/logo on a tee box
• Social media acknowledgement
•Opportunity to set up tent/table on a tee box
•Opportunity to add promotional items to gift bags
• Four playing spots
• Name/logo on event signage
• Four custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags
• Name/logo on a tee box
• Social media acknowledgement
•Opportunity to set up tent/table on a tee box
•Opportunity to add promotional items to gift bags
• Two playing spots
• Name/logo on signage at breakfast buffet tables
• Two custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags
• Social media acknowledgement
• Two playing spots
• Two custom Pollack Family Foundation gift bags
• Name/logo on awards presented to winning foursome
• Name/logo on signage at awards presentation
• Social media acknowledgement
• Name/logo on a tee box
• Table/tent set up on one tee box
• Social media acknowledgement
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