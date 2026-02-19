Wayne County Humane Society

10th Annual Christmas in July

199 Vanover St

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Santa Paws Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table with private server

Recognition in all publicity (logo)

8 event tickets

8 event t-shirts

8 $10 food vouchers

8 unlimited drink cups

Surfing Santa Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition in all publicity (logo)

8 event tickets

8 event t-shirts

8 $10 food vouchers

6 unlimited drink cups

Reindeer Run
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Recognition in publicity (name)

6 event tickets

6 $10 food vouchers

4 unlimited drink cups

Mistletoe & Mutts
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition in publicity (name)

4 event tickets

4 $10 food vouchers

2 unlimited drink cups

Stocking Stuffer
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition in publicity (name)

2 event tickets

Candy Cane Companion
$100

Sponsor a Raffle Basket or Live Auction item

Adult Ticket
$20

Event entry + one drink ticket

Child Ticket
$10

Event entry for child + non-alcoholic drink ticket

