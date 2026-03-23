Sigma Outreach Educational Development Initiative, Inc.
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Sigma Outreach Educational Development Initiative, Inc.

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Sigma Outreach Educational Development Initiative, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

10th Annual Founders' Scholarship Luncheon

29 School Ground Rd

Branford, CT 06405, USA

Add a donation for Sigma Outreach Educational Development Initiative, Inc.

$

General Admission
$85
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Front Inside Cover Ad
$300

Only One Front Inside Cover Ad Available


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.

Back Inside Cover Ad
$250

Only One Back Inside Cover Available


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.

Back Cover Ad
$250

Only One BackCover Available


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.

Platinum - Full Page Ad
$100

Purchase a full-page ad to promote your small business, event, or to congratulate an award recipient!


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.

Gold - Half Page Ad
$75

Purchase a half-page ad to promote your small business, event, or to congratulate an award recipient!


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.

Corporate Platinum
$750

The Corporate Platinum sponsorship tier is designed for organizations seeking substantial visibility at the event. Benefits include placement of the name and logo in the program as a full-page ad.


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.

Corporate White
$1,500

With the Corporate White tier, sponsors receive all Corporate Platinum benefits, plus verbal recognition at the event and two complimentary tickets.

Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.

Corporate Blue
$3,000

With the Corporate Blue tier, sponsors receive all Corporate White benefits (excluding two complimentary tickets), plus a reserved table for 8, recognition in the digital reel, prominent event signage, and social media exposure.


Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.

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