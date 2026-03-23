10th Annual Founders' Scholarship Luncheon

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About this event
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Only One Front Inside Cover Ad Available
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.
Only One Back Inside Cover Available
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.
Only One BackCover Available
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template.
Purchase a full-page ad to promote your small business, event, or to congratulate an award recipient!
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.
Purchase a half-page ad to promote your small business, event, or to congratulate an award recipient!
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.
The Corporate Platinum sponsorship tier is designed for organizations seeking substantial visibility at the event. Benefits include placement of the name and logo in the program as a full-page ad.
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.
With the Corporate White tier, sponsors receive all Corporate Platinum benefits, plus verbal recognition at the event and two complimentary tickets.
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.
With the Corporate Blue tier, sponsors receive all Corporate White benefits (excluding two complimentary tickets), plus a reserved table for 8, recognition in the digital reel, prominent event signage, and social media exposure.
Please contact Bro. Sal Rizza at [email protected] to send your own ad or to utilize a pre-made template. If you have questions about submitting your ad, or call Bro. Sal at 203-671-3825.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!