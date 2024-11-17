10th Annual Fundraiser

This is for board member only. Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3, 2024
This is for board member only. Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3, 2024
Sponsor a Youth Ticket
$150
This ticket will allow one of youth to participate in this event.
This ticket will allow one of youth to participate in this event.
Honoree Table of 10 tickets
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3rd, 2024
Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3rd, 2024
Sponsor a Table of 10
$2,000
Why Should One Sponsor a Table?
To help celebrate with us, we encourage sponsoring a table for 10 guests. Providing the list of names by October 1st, 2025 will assist our event committee in planning an exceptional experience for you, your family, colleagues, and friends.
Why Sponsor EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S.?
By sponsoring EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S., you're investing in the future of underserved youth, empowering them with the tools to succeed through mental health support, financial literacy, vocational training, and educational opportunities. Your sponsorship will help us expand our mission, create lasting change, and positively impact the lives of the youth in our communities.
Why Should One Sponsor a Table?
To help celebrate with us, we encourage sponsoring a table for 10 guests. Providing the list of names by October 1st, 2025 will assist our event committee in planning an exceptional experience for you, your family, colleagues, and friends.
Why Sponsor EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S.?
By sponsoring EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S., you're investing in the future of underserved youth, empowering them with the tools to succeed through mental health support, financial literacy, vocational training, and educational opportunities. Your sponsorship will help us expand our mission, create lasting change, and positively impact the lives of the youth in our communities.
Diamond Anniversary Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
• Recognition as Event Title Sponsor
• 3 Exclusive tables of 10 prime seats each with personal steward service
• Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
• Full-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
• On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
• Logo placement on organization website and social media
• Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
• Recognition as Event Title Sponsor
• 3 Exclusive tables of 10 prime seats each with personal steward service
• Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
• Full-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
• On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
• Logo placement on organization website and social media
• Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Recognition as Event Platinum Sponsor
2 Premium tables of 10 prime seats each with personal steward service
Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
Full-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
Logo placement on organization's website and social media
Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
Recognition as Event Platinum Sponsor
2 Premium tables of 10 prime seats each with personal steward service
Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
Full-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
Logo placement on organization's website and social media
Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Recognition as Event Gold Sponsor
1 Preferred table of 10 seats with personal steward service
Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
Full-page Ad inside of the commemorative journal
On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
Logo placement on organization website and social media
Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
Recognition as Event Gold Sponsor
1 Preferred table of 10 seats with personal steward service
Sponsor remarks opportunity from the podium
Full-page Ad inside of the commemorative journal
On-Air Radio speaking opportunity
Logo placement on organization website and social media
Logo placement on all gala marketing collateral
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Recognition as Silver Sponsor
2 Prime seats at sponsor table with personal steward service
Half-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
Logo placement on gala marketing collateral
Recognition as Silver Sponsor
2 Prime seats at sponsor table with personal steward service
Half-page Ad inside the commemorative journal booklet
Logo placement on gala marketing collateral
Full Page Add
$250
Full page add 8 1/2 by 5 1/2
Full page add 8 1/2 by 5 1/2
Half a Page Ad
$125
Half a page add size 5 1/2 by 4.25
Half a page add size 5 1/2 by 4.25
Add a donation for EdeYouth Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!