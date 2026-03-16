10th Annual Golf Tournament

Join us for a great day of golf while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina. Individual golfers will be paired with other players to form a team and enjoy a fun, meaningful day on the course.

Includes:

Entry for one player in the tournament

Green fees and cart

Breakfast and lunch provided

Participation in tournament contests and prizes

Your participation helps provide educational scholarships to children of North Carolina workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.