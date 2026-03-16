Kids' Chance of North Carolina

Hosted by

Kids' Chance of North Carolina

About this event

10th Annual Golf Tournament

6900 Bruton Smith Blvd

Concord, NC 28027, USA

Individual Player for Golf
$175

Join us for a great day of golf while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina. Individual golfers will be paired with other players to form a team and enjoy a fun, meaningful day on the course.

Includes:

  • Entry for one player in the tournament
  • Green fees and cart
  • Breakfast and lunch provided
  • Participation in tournament contests and prizes

Your participation helps provide educational scholarships to children of North Carolina workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.

Foursome for Golf
$700

Gather your team and enjoy a day on the course while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina. A foursome registration allows your group to play together while making a meaningful impact for students whose families have been affected by workplace injuries.

Includes:

  • Entry for four golfers in the tournament
  • Green fees and cart for each player
  • Breakfast and lunch provided
  • Participation in tournament contests and prizes

Your team’s participation helps fund educational scholarships for children of North Carolina workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive the highest level of recognition and visibility throughout the tournament. This premier sponsorship highlights your organization as the lead supporter of the event and of the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina.

Includes:

  • Team registration for four players in the tournament
  • Premier recognition as the Title Sponsor on event signage and materials
  • Prominent company name/logo placement on tournament signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition during event announcements and presentations
  • Opportunity to display company signage and promotional materials at the event

Your sponsorship directly supports educational scholarships for children whose families have been impacted by workplace injuries.

Gold Team Sponsor
$1,500

Support the tournament while enjoying a day on the course. This sponsorship includes a team entry and recognition throughout the event.

Includes:

  • Tournament registration for 4 players ($700 value)
  • Company name/logo displayed on event signage
  • Recognition throughout the tournament
Platinum Hole Sponsor
$500

Engage directly with players at your designated hole while promoting your company.

Includes:

  • Opportunity to set up a tent, giveaways, or snacks at your assigned hole
  • Company name/logo displayed on signage at the hole
  • Table and two chairs provided
Women’s Longest Drive Sponsor
$400

Sponsor one of the tournament’s most exciting contests and highlight your company while supporting a great cause.

Includes:

  • Sponsorship of the Women’s Longest Drive contest
  • Opportunity to set up a tent, giveaways, or snacks at the contest hole
  • Company name/logo displayed on signage at the hole
  • Table and two chairs provided
  • Sponsor provides $100 prize for the contest winner
Mimosa Bar Sponsor
$400

Start the tournament off right by sponsoring the Mimosa Bar for players.

Includes:

  • Table and two chairs provided
  • Opportunity to bring a tent and promotional giveaways
  • Sponsor responsible for supplying mimosa bar items
Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor
$400

Add some fun to the course by sponsoring the Bloody Mary bar for players.

Includes:

  • Table and two chairs provided
  • Opportunity to bring a tent and promotional giveaways
  • Sponsor responsible for supplying Bloody Mary bar items
Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

Provide breakfast for all golfers and receive prominent visibility at the start of the tournament.

Includes:

  • Breakfast for all players (on-site breakfast buffet)
  • Company name/logo displayed on signage in the breakfast area
  • Recognition as the official Breakfast Sponsor
Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor lunch for all players and receive recognition during the tournament’s main meal break.

Includes:

  • Lunch for all players (on-site boxed lunch)
  • Company name/logo displayed on signage in the lunch area
  • Recognition as the official Lunch Sponsor
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,250

Gain visibility across the course as players visit the beverage cart throughout the day.

Includes:

  • Name recognition on the beverage cart
  • Sponsor name/logo printed on beverage tickets
  • Each player receives two beverage tickets
Add a donation for Kids' Chance of North Carolina

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