10th Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Join us for a great day of golf while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina. Individual golfers will be paired with other players to form a team and enjoy a fun, meaningful day on the course.
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Your participation helps provide educational scholarships to children of North Carolina workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.
Gather your team and enjoy a day on the course while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina. A foursome registration allows your group to play together while making a meaningful impact for students whose families have been affected by workplace injuries.
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Your team’s participation helps fund educational scholarships for children of North Carolina workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive the highest level of recognition and visibility throughout the tournament. This premier sponsorship highlights your organization as the lead supporter of the event and of the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina.
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Your sponsorship directly supports educational scholarships for children whose families have been impacted by workplace injuries.
Support the tournament while enjoying a day on the course. This sponsorship includes a team entry and recognition throughout the event.
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Engage directly with players at your designated hole while promoting your company.
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Sponsor one of the tournament’s most exciting contests and highlight your company while supporting a great cause.
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Start the tournament off right by sponsoring the Mimosa Bar for players.
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Add some fun to the course by sponsoring the Bloody Mary bar for players.
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Provide breakfast for all golfers and receive prominent visibility at the start of the tournament.
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Sponsor lunch for all players and receive recognition during the tournament’s main meal break.
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Gain visibility across the course as players visit the beverage cart throughout the day.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!