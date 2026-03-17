10th Annual Golf Tournament – Sponsor Priority Registration

As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive the highest level of recognition and visibility throughout the tournament. This premier sponsorship highlights your organization as the lead supporter of the event and of the mission of Kids’ Chance of North Carolina.

Includes:

Team registration for four players in the tournament

Premier recognition as the Title Sponsor on event signage and materials

Prominent company name/logo placement on tournament signage and promotional materials

Recognition during event announcements and presentations

Opportunity to display company signage and promotional materials at the event

Your sponsorship directly supports educational scholarships for children whose families have been impacted by workplace injuries.