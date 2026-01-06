Family Promise of Lima Allen County

Family Promise of Lima Allen County

10th Annual Have a Heart for the Homeless Valentine's Benefit

604 Gloria Ave suite b

Lima, OH 45805, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy a nice catered meal by Milano's Cafe and a great evening of fellowship.

1 Table
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Table of 6

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Business name on Banner

Recognition on Social Media & in Event Program - 6 complimentary tickets ($180 value)

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition on Social Media & in Event Program

4 Complimentary tickets ($120 value)

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition on Social Media & in Event program.

2 complimentary tickets ($60 value)

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Recognition on Social Media & in Event program.

