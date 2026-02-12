NAACP Camden County East Youth Council

Hosted by

NAACP Camden County East Youth Council

About this event

10th Annual HBCU College Tour

1120 White Horse Rd

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, USA

General Admission
$1,050

College Tour

The cost of the tour is non-refundable.

Deposit
$300

Deposit for the HBCU College Tour. This is non-refundable and secures your seat.

Payment 2
$250

2nd payment for HBCU Tour. This payment is nonrefundable.

3rd Payment
$250

3rd Payment for HBCU College Tour. This payment is non-refundable.

Final Payment
$250

Final payment for HBCU College Tour. This payment is non-refundable.

Donation
Pay what you can

You can donate to help a young person attend the tour. You must identify who the money is for.

Donation for snacks on the bus
Pay what you can

water, chips, stawberry crustables, cookies, popcorm, poptarts, goldfish, juices. muffins, danishes, donuts, tea, gatorade, oreo, cheezits fruit cups

Add a donation for NAACP Camden County East Youth Council

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