10th Annual HBCU College Tour

About this event
College Tour
The cost of the tour is non-refundable.
Deposit for the HBCU College Tour. This is non-refundable and secures your seat.
2nd payment for HBCU Tour. This payment is nonrefundable.
3rd Payment for HBCU College Tour. This payment is non-refundable.
Final payment for HBCU College Tour. This payment is non-refundable.
You can donate to help a young person attend the tour. You must identify who the money is for.
water, chips, stawberry crustables, cookies, popcorm, poptarts, goldfish, juices. muffins, danishes, donuts, tea, gatorade, oreo, cheezits fruit cups
$
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