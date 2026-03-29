Hosted by

Menomonie Mustangs Blue Line Club Inc.

About this event

10th Annual - High School Hockey Invitational

2200 Crestwood Dr

Menomonie, WI 54751, USA

HAT TRICK PACKAGE
$1,250

This is a group ticket, includes 4 tickets

4 team golf & cart - 18 holes
Hole sponsorship
Banner recognition **
1/4 add in program ** ($300.00 value)
hole-in-one entry
game shout outs
BLC Social media

4 drinks and arm's length of raffle tickets
lunch & dinner


PLAY MAKER PACKAGE
$750

4 team golf & cart - 18 holes

Hole sponsorship

hole-in-one entry

game shout outs

Blc social media

lunch & dinner

PENALTY BOX PACKAGE
$500

Golf and Cart for a team of 4 - 18 holes Lunch and Dinner

SHUT OUT PACKAGE
$250

Hole Sponsorship

Social Media Recognition

DINNER ONLY
$30

Dinner only

$30/ meal

dinner 4:30 - 5:30 PM

Add a donation for Menomonie Mustangs Blue Line Club Inc.

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