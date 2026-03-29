10th Annual - High School Hockey Invitational

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About this event
This is a group ticket, includes 4 tickets
4 team golf & cart - 18 holes
Hole sponsorship
Banner recognition **
1/4 add in program ** ($300.00 value)
hole-in-one entry
game shout outs
BLC Social media
4 drinks and arm's length of raffle tickets
lunch & dinner
4 team golf & cart - 18 holes
Hole sponsorship
hole-in-one entry
game shout outs
Blc social media
lunch & dinner
Golf and Cart for a team of 4 - 18 holes Lunch and Dinner
Hole Sponsorship
Social Media Recognition
Dinner only
$30/ meal
dinner 4:30 - 5:30 PM
$
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