10th Annual Lakeside Regional Concessions

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1 Costco Pepperoni or Cheese
2 Costco Pepperoni or Cheese
Beef Hot dog and bun
Beef hot dog, bun, no bean Chili and cheese (Shredded or Nacho Cheese Sause)
Corn Tortilla chips, Nacho Cheese sauce, and no bean chili
Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Sauce and no bean Chili.
1 Sausage, egg and cheese
2 sausage, egg and cheese
12oz can
16oz Bottle of Water
12oz cup with or without whip cream
20oz coffee, 2 % milk, French Vanilla creamer, Carmel sauce, with or without whip cream
$
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