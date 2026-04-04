Lancer Regiment Boosters inc

Offered by

Lancer Regiment Boosters inc

About this shop

10th Annual Lakeside Regional Concessions

Pizza 1
$3

1 Costco Pepperoni or Cheese

Pizza 2
$5

2 Costco Pepperoni or Cheese

Hot Dog
$3

Beef Hot dog and bun

Chili Dog
$4

Beef hot dog, bun, no bean Chili and cheese (Shredded or Nacho Cheese Sause)

Nachos
$4

Corn Tortilla chips, Nacho Cheese sauce, and no bean chili

Hot Cheeto Nachos
$5

Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Sauce and no bean Chili.

Breakfast Sandwich 1
$3

1 Sausage, egg and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich 2
$5

2 sausage, egg and cheese

Soda
$2

12oz can

Water
$1

16oz Bottle of Water

Capri sun/Koolaid Jammers
$1
Sunny D Large
$2
Sunny D Small
$1
Tea
$2
Hot Chocolate
$2

12oz cup with or without whip cream

Ice Coffee
$4

20oz coffee, 2 % milk, French Vanilla creamer, Carmel sauce, with or without whip cream

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