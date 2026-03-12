10th Annual Mason Square C3 Awards Ceremony Sponsorship Packages

About this event
ALL PLATINUM benefits
Offer remarks at all events
Sponsor Banner
ALL GOLD benefits
VIP Table (10 seats)
ALL SILVER benefits
Name recognition on all media releases
VIP Table (5 seats)
ALL BRONZE benefits
Free vendor information table
ALL SUPPORTER benefits
Logo on event display banner
ALL FRIEND benefits
Shout out by the event emcee at all events
Mention on event Facebook Page
Acknowledge a loved one, friend, or someone in the Mason Square C3 community in our ad book (One sentence)
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