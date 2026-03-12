Mason Square C3 Initiative

Hosted by

Mason Square C3 Initiative

About this event

10th Annual Mason Square C3 Awards Ceremony Sponsorship Packages

One Monarch Place

Springfield, MA 01144, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000

ALL PLATINUM benefits

Offer remarks at all events

Sponsor Banner


PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000

ALL GOLD benefits

VIP Table (10 seats)

GOLD SPONSOR
$3,500

ALL SILVER benefits

Name recognition on all media releases

VIP Table (5 seats)

SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500

ALL BRONZE benefits

Free vendor information table

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000

ALL SUPPORTER benefits

Logo on event display banner

SUPPORTER
$500

ALL FRIEND benefits

Shout out by the event emcee at all events


FRIEND OF MASON SQUARE
$250

Mention on event Facebook Page

AD BOOKLET "SHOUT OUT"
$25

Acknowledge a loved one, friend, or someone in the Mason Square C3 community in our ad book (One sentence)

Add a donation for Mason Square C3 Initiative

$

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