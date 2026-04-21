10th Annual MiMentor Gala

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Gala Ticket (free)
Gala Ticket with Pay What You Can (PWYC) donation. Donations help support our programming that benefits underrepresented students getting into Health Professional Schools. Help pave the way!
Gala Ticket with donation. Believes in the power of connection and is helping lay the foundation for future healthcare providers.
Gala Ticket with donation. Honors those who actively support mentorship and stand alongside students on their journey.
Gala ticket with donation. Celebrates donors who are investing in the next generation of healthcare leaders, helping dreams become a reality.
Gala ticket with donation. Recognizes individuals making a lasting impact on communities by advancing mentorship, equity, and representation in healthcare.
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