Alliance In Mentorship

Hosted by

Alliance In Mentorship

About this event

10th Annual MiMentor Gala

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Gala Ticket (free)
Free

Gala Ticket (free)

Gala Ticket (PWYC)
Pay what you can

Gala Ticket with Pay What You Can (PWYC) donation. Donations help support our programming that benefits underrepresented students getting into Health Professional Schools. Help pave the way!

Gala Ticket (with $25 Community Builder Donation)
$25

Gala Ticket with donation. Believes in the power of connection and is helping lay the foundation for future healthcare providers.

Gala Ticket (with $50 Mentor Ally Donation)
$50

Gala Ticket with donation. Honors those who actively support mentorship and stand alongside students on their journey.

Gala Ticket (with $100 Future Healthcare Champion Donation)
$100

Gala ticket with donation. Celebrates donors who are investing in the next generation of healthcare leaders, helping dreams become a reality.

Gala Ticket (with $200 Legacy of Impact Sponsor Donation)
$200

Gala ticket with donation. Recognizes individuals making a lasting impact on communities by advancing mentorship, equity, and representation in healthcare.

Add a donation for Alliance In Mentorship

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