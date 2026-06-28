Two pharaohs stand in the foreground before a grand, illuminated pathway leading to pyramids in the background, all under a starry night sky.
Mut'im Joint Ball

Hosted by

Mut'im Joint Ball

About this event

10th Annual Mut’im Joint Ball 2026

20 Sanford Dr

Fredericksburg, VA 22406, USA

Early Bird Joint Ball Ticket
$125

Early Bird, Full Access to Joint Ball Weekend Activities.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

Regular Joint Ball Ticket
$140

Full access to all Joint Ball Weekend activities.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

Weekend Pass Only
$60

Access to Friday Night Party, Friday Hospitality, Saturday Hospitality, No Ball Access.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

Friday Party Only
$40

Access to Friday Night Party and Friday Hospitality Only.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!