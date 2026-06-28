10th Annual Mut’im Joint Ball 2026

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Early Bird, Full Access to Joint Ball Weekend Activities.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Full access to all Joint Ball Weekend activities.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Access to Friday Night Party, Friday Hospitality, Saturday Hospitality, No Ball Access.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Access to Friday Night Party and Friday Hospitality Only.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
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