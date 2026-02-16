10th Annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Golf Event

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About this event
Enjoy a round of golf with a continental breakfast, snacks and delicious buffet lunch.
Enjoy a foursome of golf with a continental breakfast, snack and delicious buffet lunch.
Ticket include our delicious buffet lunch and wonderful fellowship with our attendees
Sponsor one of our beautiful tee boxes. Sponsorship includes a lawn sign. You will also get recognized in our program banner.
Sponsor one of our beautiful tee boxes. Sponsorship includes a lawn sign. You will also get recognized in our program banner. Gold Sponsors also receive one free round of golf.
Sponsors will get recognized in our program banner and table signs
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