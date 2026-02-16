Knights of Columbus Council 15590, Doylestown PA

Hosted by

Knights of Columbus Council 15590, Doylestown PA

About this event

10th Annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Golf Event

2600 York Rd

Jamison, PA 18929, USA

One Round of Golf
$150

Enjoy a round of golf with a continental breakfast, snacks and delicious buffet lunch.

Foursome of Golf
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a foursome of golf with a continental breakfast, snack and delicious buffet lunch.

Lunch Only
$40

Ticket include our delicious buffet lunch and wonderful fellowship with our attendees

Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsor one of our beautiful tee boxes. Sponsorship includes a lawn sign. You will also get recognized in our program banner.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our beautiful tee boxes. Sponsorship includes a lawn sign. You will also get recognized in our program banner. Gold Sponsors also receive one free round of golf.

Lunch / Breakfast Sponsor
$300

Sponsors will get recognized in our program banner and table signs

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