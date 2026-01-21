10th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser - Bayou Bash 2026

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About this event
Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.
Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.
Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.
With your support, we can provide an opportunity for a deserving student or senior to attend this year's event.
This sponsorship level includes 5 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.
This sponsorship level includes 3 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.
This sponsorship level includes 2 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.
This sponsorship level includes 1 meal ticket. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.
Vendors are asked to arrive for setup at 10AM on the day of the event. Bring your table, tent, and business promotion items to sell. Vendors are welcome to donate a promotional item of choice for our raffle.
One meal ticket is included. Vendors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.
Various prizes for raffle. Don't miss your opportunity to win big!
Various prizes for raffle. Don't miss your opportunity to win big!
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