Atlanta Metropolitan Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Fed.

Hosted by

Atlanta Metropolitan Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Fed.

About this event

10th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser - Bayou Bash 2026

5031 Park Ave

Forest Park, GA 30297, USA

EARLY BIRD Crawfish w/ corn, potato, & sausage
$45
Available until Apr 1

Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.

EARLY BIRD Catfish w/ French fries & hush puppies
$45
Available until Apr 1

Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.

EARLY BIRD Chicken wings w/ French fries & roll
$45
Available until Apr 1

Meal includes complimentary water, soda, and dessert.

Admission & Meal Donation
$45
Available until Apr 1

With your support, we can provide an opportunity for a deserving student or senior to attend this year's event.

Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship level includes 5 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.

Gold Level Sponsor
$750

This sponsorship level includes 3 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.

Silver Level Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship level includes 2 meal tickets. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$250

This sponsorship level includes 1 meal ticket. Sponsors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.

Vendor
$150

Vendors are asked to arrive for setup at  10AM on the day of the event. Bring your table, tent, and business promotion items to sell. Vendors are welcome to donate a promotional item of choice for our raffle. 


One meal ticket is included. Vendors will receive prominent placement of their company’s logo and information through event advertisements, on-site jumbotron, and promotional materials.

Raffle - Single Ticket
$5

Various prizes for raffle. Don't miss your opportunity to win big!

Raffle - 5 for $20
$20

Various prizes for raffle. Don't miss your opportunity to win big!

Add a donation for Atlanta Metropolitan Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Fed.

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