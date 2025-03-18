Hosted by

United Way Of The Crossroads Inc

10th Annual United Way/ DOW Golf Classic

301 Colony Creek Dr

Victoria, TX 77904, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
Two Teams (8 Golfers Total); Company logo displayed at registration; pre-paid course activities & wrist band; Company sign in practice area; Company sign on Tee box (Hole sponsor); Flag sponsor- Custom logo Flagstick; 40 Prize tickets per team.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
One Team (4 Golfers Total); Company logo displayed at registration; pre-paid course activities & wrist band; Company sign in practice area; Company sign on Tee box (Hole sponsor); 20 Prize tickets per team.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
One Team (4 Golfers Total); Company logo displayed at registration; Company sign in practice area; 8 Prize tickets per team.
Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor will receive special notoriety on the driving range area. Company banner(s) to be installed at driving range.
Golf Team Only
$800
Entry for 1 team of 4 golfers.
Flag Sponsor
$500
18 available- Sponsor will receive a custom company logo flag that will be installed on the flag pole for their hole.
Hole Sponsor
$500
Company sign to be placed on tee box; may provide booth / food at hole along with signage. *booth not required.
Scorecard Sponsor
$500
Custom printed scorecards to be placed on carts for tournament.
Individual player
$100
Optional: Form your own team. Leave a note below in the comment box for desired teammates. Players without a team will be randomly assigned to a team. *based on availability.

