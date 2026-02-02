10th Annual Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day and Research Golf Classic

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About this event
Join us for the Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day, a hands‑on learning event showcasing the latest research and demonstrations for lawns, sports fields, and golf turf, designed for industry professionals. Breakfast and coffee included. Interested in joining us for a day of golf? Consider organizing a foursome and contact [email protected] to be added to the Golf-waitlist. If we have enough golfers for two shotgun events, we will make it happen. Interested in 9-hole Goatley Rules Golf at Independence? Let us know!
Hokie PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Top-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
Hokie Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Top-Tier Sponsorship for Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026
2026 Dr. John Shoulders PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Second-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
2026 Dr. John Shoulders Field Day & Research Classic Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Second-Tier Sponsorship for Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026
2026 Faculty PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Titled Event Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
2026 Faculty Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Titled Event Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA.
2026 Orange & Maroon PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Fourth-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
2026 Orange & Maroon Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Fourth-Tier Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA.
2026 Hole PLUS Sponsorship Benefits
Includes 5th-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.
2026 Hole Sponsorship Benefits
Includes Hole Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026
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