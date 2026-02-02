10th Annual Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day and Research Golf Classic

Join us for the Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day, a hands‑on learning event showcasing the latest research and demonstrations for lawns, sports fields, and golf turf, designed for industry professionals. Breakfast and coffee included. Interested in joining us for a day of golf? Consider organizing a foursome and contact [email protected] to be added to the Golf-waitlist. If we have enough golfers for two shotgun events, we will make it happen. Interested in 9-hole Goatley Rules Golf at Independence? Let us know!