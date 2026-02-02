Virginia Turfgrass Foundation

Hosted by

Virginia Turfgrass Foundation

About this event

10th Annual Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day and Research Golf Classic

600 Founders Bridge Blvd

Midlothian, VA 23113, USA

2026 VT Turfgrass Field Day @ Independence (FREE)
Free

Join us for the Virginia Tech Turfgrass Field Day, a hands‑on learning event showcasing the latest research and demonstrations for lawns, sports fields, and golf turf, designed for industry professionals. Breakfast and coffee included. Interested in joining us for a day of golf? Consider organizing a foursome and contact [email protected] to be added to the Golf-waitlist. If we have enough golfers for two shotgun events, we will make it happen. Interested in 9-hole Goatley Rules Golf at Independence? Let us know!

2026 Hokie PLUS All-Inclusive (BOTH) Field Day Sponsorships
$6,500

Hokie PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Top-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Three (3) golf foursomes
  • Top-Tier Premium Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Six (6) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • Three (3) Goatley Rules teams of four
  • Top-Tier signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • Six (6) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Hokie Sponsor Field Day & Research Classic Sponsorship
$5,000

Hokie Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Top-Tier Sponsorship for Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Three (3) golf foursomes
  • Top-tier premium sponsorship recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Six (6) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Dr. John Shoulders PLUS (BOTH) FD & Research Classic
$5,000

2026 Dr. John Shoulders PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Second-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Two (2) golf foursomes
  • Second-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Six (4) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • Two (2) Goatley Rules teams of four
  • Top-tier signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • Six (4) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Dr. John Shoulders FD & Research Classic Sponsorship
$4,000

2026 Dr. John Shoulders Field Day & Research Classic Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Second-Tier Sponsorship for Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Two (2) golf foursomes
  • Second-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Four (4) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured second tier and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Faculty PLUS (BOTH) Field Day Sponsorships
$3,500

2026 Faculty PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Titled Event Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • CHOICE OF TITLED EVENT:
    • Dr. Dick Schmidt LUNCH
    • Dr. Jack Hall Patron BREAKFAST
    • Dr. Rod Youngman PUTTING SHOOTOUT
    • Dr. Erik Ervin CLOSEST TO THE PIN
    • Dr. Houston B. Couch FIELD DAY
    • Dr. Roy Blaser DRIVING RANGE
    • Dr. Lloyd Hipkins LONGEST DRIVE
    • Dr. David Chalmers Closest to the Pin
  • One (1) golf foursomes
  • Third-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Two (2) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • One (1) Goatley Rules team of four
  • Third-Tier signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • Two (2) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Faculty Field Day & Research Classic Sponsorship
$3,000

2026 Faculty Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Titled Event Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • CHOICE OF TITLED EVENT:
    • Dr. Dick Schmidt LUNCH
    • Dr. Jack Hall Patron BREAKFAST
    • Dr. Rod Youngman PUTTING SHOOTOUT
    • Dr. Erik Ervin CLOSEST TO THE PIN
    • Dr. Houston B. Couch FIELD DAY
    • Dr. Roy Blaser DRIVING RANGE
    • Dr. Lloyd Hipkins LONGEST DRIVE
    • Dr. David Chalmers Closest to the Pin
  • One (4) golf foursomes
  • Third-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • Two (2) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Orange & Maroon PLUS (BOTH) FD & Research Classic
$2,500

2026 Orange & Maroon PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Fourth-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • One (1) golf foursomes
  • Fourth-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • One (1) Goatley Rules team of four
  • Fourth-Tier signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • Two (2) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Orange & Maroon Field Day & Research Classic
$2,000

2026 Orange & Maroon Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Fourth-Tier Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • One (1) golf foursomes
  • Fourth-Tier Sponsorship Recognition
  • On-course product display and vendor table opportunity
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Monthly social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured and linked on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Hole PLUS (BOTH) Field Days & Research Classic Sponsor
$1,100

2026 Hole PLUS Sponsorship Benefits

Includes 5th-Tier Sponsorship for BOTH Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026 and Blacksburg Field Day at Virginia Tech on August 23–24, 2026.

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Hole Sponsorship recognition
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

53rd Blacksburg Field Day Benefits

  • Hole Sponsor signage throughout the two-day event
  • Vendor Circle product display and tent/table opportunity
  • One (1) additional Field Day attendee registrations (includes breakfast and lunch)

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Event social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
2026 Hole Field Day & Research Classic Sponsor
$600

2026 Hole Sponsorship Benefits

Includes Hole Sponsorship for the Virginia Tech Turf Field Day & Research Golf Classic at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, VA on May 18, 2026

Field Day & Research Golf Classic

  • Hole Sponsorship recognition
  • One (1) additional VIP food & craft beer passes

Website & Digital Recognition

  • Event social media tags and sponsor highlights
  • Company logo featured on the event webpage as a Virginia Turfgrass Partner
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