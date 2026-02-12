Main Line School Night Association

Hosted by

Main Line School Night Association

About this event

10th Annual Visionary Voices: Inside the Game with Phillies Owner John Middleton

Mullen Center for the Performing Arts

800 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085, USA

All Star Backstage Experience (ultra VIP)
$750

Join us for an exclusive All-Star Backstage Reception in the Green Room with John Middleton and Jayson Stark.


5:45 pm - 6:30 pm


Followed by the MVP Reception on the Mullen Center Terrace and premium seating at the main event.


All Stars will be highlighted in the event program!


Limit: 32 tickets will be sold

MVP Terrace Reception VIP
$300

Join us for the MVP VIP Reception on the Mullen Center 3rd Floor Terrace.


6:15 pm - 7:15 pm


Enjoy Meet & Greet with guests of honor and other MVP's, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, beer, wine, refreshments.


MVP's will be highlighted in the event program!


Limited tickets will be sold.

Add a donation for Main Line School Night Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!