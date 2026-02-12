10th Annual Visionary Voices: Inside the Game with Phillies Owner John Middleton

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About this event
800 E Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085, USA
Join us for an exclusive All-Star Backstage Reception in the Green Room with John Middleton and Jayson Stark.
5:45 pm - 6:30 pm
Followed by the MVP Reception on the Mullen Center Terrace and premium seating at the main event.
All Stars will be highlighted in the event program!
Limit: 32 tickets will be sold
Join us for the MVP VIP Reception on the Mullen Center 3rd Floor Terrace.
6:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Enjoy Meet & Greet with guests of honor and other MVP's, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, beer, wine, refreshments.
MVP's will be highlighted in the event program!
Limited tickets will be sold.
$
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