10th Anual Wilderness Run/Walk 2026 Sponsoship

About this event
Pillar of Hope: $3,500+
Fund up to 20 therapy sessions. Our highest level of partnership, recognizing those who help ensure trauma-informed care remains accessible in our community.
Beacon of strength:$2500
Fund up to 14 therapy sessions A leadership sponsorship for those committed to strengthening the well-being of our community
Anchor of Support: $1,000
Fund up to 5 therapy sessions. Support healing in our community while connecting with a meaningful local event.
Spark of Courage: $500
Fund up to 2 therapy sessions. Help make trauma-informed-care accessible to those who need it most
Seed of Change: $250
Fund up to 1 therapy session. A meaningful way to support healing and make a difference in our community.
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