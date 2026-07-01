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Paraklesis Inc

Hosted by

Paraklesis Inc

About this event

10th Anual Wilderness Run/Walk 2026 Sponsoship

2570 Hoosier Valley Rd

Traverse City, MI 49685, USA

Pillar of hope item
Pillar of hope
$3,500

Pillar of Hope: $3,500+

Fund up to 20 therapy sessions. Our highest level of partnership, recognizing those who help ensure trauma-informed care remains accessible in our community.

Beacon of strength item
Beacon of strength
$2,500

Beacon of strength:$2500

Fund up to 14 therapy sessions A leadership sponsorship for those committed to strengthening the well-being of our community

Anchor of support item
Anchor of support
$1,000

Anchor of Support: $1,000

Fund up to 5 therapy sessions. Support healing in our community while connecting with a meaningful local event.

Spark of courage item
Spark of courage
$500

Spark of Courage: $500

Fund up to 2 therapy sessions. Help make trauma-informed-care accessible to those who need it most

Seed of change item
Seed of change
$250

Seed of Change: $250

Fund up to 1 therapy session. A meaningful way to support healing and make a difference in our community.

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