10th Baby Beats CHD Awareness Scramble

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About this event
***** SOLD OUT *****If you are interested in golfing- please contact us directly. ******Please contact us If you’ve told us you are golfing but haven’t paid yet. Golf Incls. Cart, Coffee & Donuts, Snack@Turn & Catered Luncheon.
Incls. 24X18 Hole Sign
Incls. Catered Buffet at Course. Starts approx 1:30pm.
30X24 Sign and Name on Sponsor Banner. (No Golfer Fees Included)
60X24 Sign & Name on Sponsor Banner. (No Golfer Fees Included)
$
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