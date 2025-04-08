Baby Beats

Hosted by

Baby Beats

About this event

10th Baby Beats CHD Awareness Scramble

5617 S Huron River Dr

South Rockwood, MI 48179, USA

Golfer
$100

***** SOLD OUT *****If you are interested in golfing- please contact us directly. ******Please contact us If you’ve told us you are golfing but haven’t paid yet. Golf Incls. Cart, Coffee & Donuts, Snack@Turn & Catered Luncheon.

Par Sponsor
$100

Incls. 24X18 Hole Sign

Luncheon Ticket Only
$30

Incls. Catered Buffet at Course. Starts approx 1:30pm.

Silver Sponsor
$500

30X24 Sign and Name on Sponsor Banner. (No Golfer Fees Included)

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

60X24 Sign & Name on Sponsor Banner. (No Golfer Fees Included)

Add a donation for Baby Beats

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