Folsom Baseball Club

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Folsom Baseball Club

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10U (Coach Joe) - Folsom Baseball Club Team Fees and Payments

Folsom Baseball Club Fees (Due Yearly in January)
$300

Annual Folsom Baseball Club Fees
Annual player registration fees are $300 and due upon signing the contract and committing to Folsom Baseball Club. The annual registration fees cover the costs for insurance, one hat, one practice shirt, field use and maintenance, FAA fees and admin fees.

10U Spring Team Fees 2026
$550

Full cost of Spring Fees - Players fees for the season Team fees will include, but are not limited to, equipment, field rentals, facility use fees, team activities, tournaments, uniforms, Game Changer, Team Snap, umpire fees (if applicable) miscellaneous team bonding meals/activities as decided by the coaching staff. Play time will not be granted if fees are past due.

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