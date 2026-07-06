10U Southern Spitfires Sponsorship 2026-2027

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About this event
With a donation of $250, our 1st Base Sponsors receive a small logo ad on our team banner to be displayed at all tournaments.
With a donation of $500, our 2nd Base Sponsors receive a small logo ad on our team banner to be displayed at all tournaments, & a business link listed on our team’s website.
With a donation of $1,000, our 3rd Base Sponsors receive a medium logo ad on our team banner to be displayed at all tournaments, a business link listed on our team’s website, & a personal shout out from our team on social media.
With a donation of $1,500, our Home Plate Sponsors receive a large logo ad on our team banner to be displayed at all tournaments, a business link listed on our team’s website, a personal shout out from our team on social media, & an audio ad to be played at each tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!