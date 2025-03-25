10x10 FC Mural Project's once in decade exhibition and fundraiser

Abram Aleo | @abramaleo | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Abram's work strives to build a bridge between the digital and the analog, the ephemeral and the permanent. He believes that art can be a powerful tool for communication and understanding. He hopes that his work will inspire others to explore the possibilities of creativity.
| Value: $500 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#2 Bitter Boon
$50
Starting bid
Aerica Raven | www.aerica-raven.com @aerica.raven | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: A multidisciplinary artist specializing in murals, illustrations, & immersive environments. Inspired by the concept of good fortune at great cost, 'Bitter Boon' was created with the same paints used in her FCMP mural at Odell Brewing. | Value: $450 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#3 felt important once
$50
Starting bid
Alex Runge | @a_runge_ | Medium: Collage on wood
| Statement: somewhere out there a mountain is hidden.
| Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#4 Red-Lipped Rebellion
$50
Starting bid
Alissa Arellano | @paint_me_indigo15 | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: "Red-Lipped Rebellion" is a bold call to action —a celebration of voice, defiance, and unapologetic self-expression. The vivid red lips and commanding text challenge viewers to speak up, get loud, and never shrink in the face of resistance. This piece is about power, presence, and the beauty of making noise. | Value: $115 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#5 Sir Lady
$50
Starting bid
Allie Ogg | @allieogg
| Medium: Wood and house paint
| Statement: Allie Ogg is an illustrator and maker living in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is often inspired by the beautiful rivers and mountains of Northern Colorado, and the plants and creatures that live there. Her artwork can be described as graphic, upbeat, modern, folk art that is bold, colorful, and designed to spread happiness and delight.
| Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#6 Wide Open Spaces
$50
Starting bid
Anne Rose | @settledownstudio | Medium: Watercolor | Statement: This piece captures the wild vastness of the precious American West. In the stillness, we reconnect with ourselves and remember what’s worth fighting for. Public lands are currently under attack. Voice your support by contacting the following federal representatives:
Senator John Hickenlooper: (202) 224-5941
Senator Michael Bennet: (202) 224-5852
Representative Joe Neguse: (202) 225-2161 | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#7 The Cloud Over the Valley
$50
Starting bid
Asiye Uçtuk | @auctuk_art | Medium: Posca and Acrylic | Statement: Merging naturalistic and technological elements, The Cloud Over the Valley is playful reinterpretation of "The Cloud", inviting the viewer to immerse themselves in an imaginary world beyond our constructed realities. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#8 Normal Pickles
$50
Starting bid
Bethany Chambers | bethany-chambers.com | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: Sometimes you just want things to be normal. Predictable. Reliable. These are some pickles you can rely on. They are 100% very, very normal. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#9 The Dirty Bubble
$50
Starting bid
Bradley Duncan | @bigfoot.brad | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: I’m Bradley Duncan and I currently really enjoy acrylic painting with brush and marker. Really love bright saturated colors and cartoons! | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#10 Transformation of the Bayou Prince
$50
Starting bid
Callan H Zink | @zinkoxide.jpeg | Medium: Acrylic and gouache | Statement: Cyprus trees, pecan catfish meunière, tile street signs, and humid claps during the second line.
This piece was a reflection on a recent trip to New Orleans, my familial home and a constant source of inspiration.
| Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#11 staircase to the moon
$50
Starting bid
Chad Seidel | substack.com/@openandclosed | Medium: Acrylic / Watercolor/ Dremel / Resin | Statement: I have gone back and forth in obsession with ancient / future / moon / sun / celestial myth. I haven’t been paying much attention to the moon lately and I wonder why it isn’t calling to me as much as it has. I beg, I reach, speak to me moon!
| Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#12 Untitled
$50
Starting bid
Charmaine Winston | @charmedlifedesigns | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: Charmaine loves to create in different mediums, bringing bits of joy into everyday life. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#13 All My Small Things
$50
Starting bid
Chelsea Ermer | @chelseaermer_art | Medium: Oil | Statement: This piece is inspired by my love of old school iSpy books and my habit of collecting small tchotchkes. This piece showcases the random things we collect throughout our lives. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#14 Inside Out
$50
Starting bid
Chelsea Gilmore | [email protected] | Medium: Mixed media | Statement: My next challenge in art making is finding ways to turn the inside out. The inside of my mind, of the subject, of the material, and find a way to expose what is not familiar. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#15 The Reader or… Divinator in a Blue Dress
$50
Starting bid
Chloe Brown | @chloebeeblessed | Medium: Mixed media: Sharpie, Acrylic, Rhinestone, Mica | Statement: "Peace ✌🏾Love 💕Ultralight Beams ✨ DJ Chloe Bee Blessed *Say it with your chest is a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur based out of Colorado Springs, CO by way of Los Angeles, CA. As a DJ she’s been dubbed the vibe curator casting an infectious, high vibration that gets the people going. As a musician, she is carving a new sound as a jazz singer, rapper fusion. As an artist, she is highlighting oft marginalized narratives that include womanhood, motherhood, and the Black experience. Just like Howard University taught her. When she’s not in her artist bag, DJ ChloeBee Blessed is an art educator, muralist, and soon to be afterschool program coordinator teaching music writing, production, and DJing to the youth. She also pops up as Vinyl and Patties, a record store and cafe selling delicious Jamaican patties! She’s also a fitness lover, adventurous home chef, and mom to four starseeds! " | Value: $444 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#16 One at a Time
$50
Starting bid
Chris Jones | sweetmalarkey.com @sweetmalarkey | Medium: Wood, spray paint, glue, artificial moss |
Statement: Fort Collins based printer, illustrator, and photographer. Primarily focused on storytelling through visual narratives and comics. He also runs a Risograph print studio in Fort Collins called Sweet Malarkey, and most
of his current work is translated into prints and zines using the digital duplicator printing process. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#17 Lepidoptera entropia
$50
Starting bid
Chris Pruneski | @memento_vivre_arts | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: The struggle of art is often being able to harness energy and ideas, but still letting them be free and wild. Artistic ideas often are like butterflies, formed into something by the environment, then transformed by nurturing and time into something beautiful and fleeting. | Value: $125 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#18 No: A return
$50
Starting bid
Christine Hogg | www.christinehogg.design | Medium: Pen and ink | Statement: Christine is an artist and designer based in Fort Collins. She is active with the local poetry community and has enjoyed collaborating with neighbors on projects that support local artists' connection, leadership skills, and careers. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#19 Sundown in Sunnyside
$50
Starting bid
Ciara Bourne | @ciara.bourne | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: Working with acrylics and a palette knife, I build up layers of thick paint to create textured, dreamlike landscapes. Each painting captures a specific moment, using an impressionistic style to evoke the feeling of being in that place at that time. These scenes aim to highlight the temporary nature of our lives against the backdrop of nature's enduring beauty and scale. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#20 Sugar Magnolia
$50
Starting bid
Cindy Burkhart | www.cindyburkh.art | Medium: Oil
| Statement: Artist & educator exploring & exploding magnolias-considering both the tenacity(evolutionarily older than bees!) & the beauty & pain of the South where it thrives. Southerner by birth & Coloradoan by choice she often wonders at the gifts that are offered to us by our places. | Value: $175 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#21 Basel Banana
$50
Starting bid
Coco | @coco_arts | Medium: Acrylic paint and oil pastel
| Statement: We’re so often told that “perfect” skin is the ideal, but I see beauty in the opposite. Imperfections, like freckles, marks, and even scars, are stories in themselves. In my work, I aim to capture the beauty found in imperfections. Whether that be in the form of portraits or natural objects, such as fruit, these marks are not imperfections—they are the defining features of individuality and lived experience. Freckles, for example, are often seen as trivial, but they carry with them a unique story and personal history. As a freckled badass, I chose to elevate these often overlooked details. A reminder that what is often labeled as imperfect is what makes us whole. At the end of the day, we should never have to hide our imperfections to be beautiful. I want people to look at my art and feel a little more comfortable in their own skin, to see that it’s the things we often hide or feel self-conscious about that are what truly make us who we are. | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#22 See A Camarasaurus
$50
Starting bid
Daniel Crosier | @daniel_crosier | Medium: Paint Marker, Ink and Color Pencil | Statement: In 2016, Jim Norris & Matt Mega C at Mutiny Information Cafe in Denver. While painting I had meaningful interactions with the local homeless, drug addicts, shop owners, & other residents. The mood was lifted. While promoting love and goodwill, hate is defeated. | Value: $400 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#23 Pro-Life
$50
Starting bid
Dara Weyna | @daraweyna | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: The female body is often central to my work, as a dynamic, lived experience. I am fascinated by the interplay between strength & vulnerability within the body and I aim to capture the ways our breasts, bellies and thighs hold memories, express emotion, & navigate our world. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#24 Timmy Tango
$50
Starting bid
David Swartz | @david.doeswork | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: David Swartz is a Denver based artist and muralist. His work uses animals while playing with scale, color, and movement to portray emotional narratives with a dash of humor. Depicting universal human experiences to encourage connection, focusing on what we all share rather than what separates us. | Value: $275 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#25 ASPEN GROOVE
$50
Starting bid
Diane Findley | @diane.findley.39 | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: I live a life of art making and I love to pass it along. As President of Trimble Court Artisans I keep the door open to welcome our next generation of artists. Stop in and say hello. We are right up your alley! | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#26 The Heist
$50
Starting bid
Dominique Montaño | @montano_art | Medium: Woodstain and Ink | Statement: "The Heist" explores the nature of a home- security, and responsibility. The nurturing of parents and the inheritance of their young, when one is free, what tethers them to familial lines, boundaries, and expectations, and how and why (and should we) be called to do so? | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#27 Root bound
$50
Starting bid
Emily K. Moore | @e.k.moore.art | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: I’m a multidisciplinary artist based in Longmont, CO. My painting practice is rooted in the ground—drawn to nature as a space to explore color, abstraction, and composition without the psychological weight of the figure. Painting, for me, is a dialogue between instinct
and intention—a search for harmony within disorder. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#28 Spell Against Time
$50
Starting bid
Erin Joy | @erinjoyart | erinjoyart.com | Medium: Collage of Original illustrations found objects and photographs
| Statement: These illustrations have been saved for years just like these photographs- the origins of which I am not privy to. They are being taken along side a younger version of myself- drawing a Claret Cup Cactus to capture ephemeral beauty. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#29 Cup of Destiny
$50
Starting bid
Faith Johnson | @deftpinky | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: As an adventurous artist, my work seeks to honor ephemeral wisdom—rooted in the belief that art can capture what words often fail to hold: the intuitive, the transient, the profound. Currently, I am a Scenic Charge Artist at Portland Center Stage making art alchemy happen! I look forward to building more communities where ever I land. Having both contributed murals and served on the board of FCMP, I remain deeply committed to its mission of cultivating accessible, community-centered public art. While no longer on the board, I continue to support and celebrate the vibrancy this project brings to Fort Collins. Huzzah! | Value: $222 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#30 Uncharted Territory
$50
Starting bid
Gale Whitman | www.galewhitman.com | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: For spring break my family & I traveled through areas we'd never seen before, & delighted in watching the landscapes pass by from the observation car. A photo from that journey is my inspiration, & tried a new technique of painting. Enjoy my "Uncharted Territory"!
| Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#31 Cloudy Daze
$50
Starting bid
Grace Gutierrez | @GraceSpeedRacer | Medium: Acrylic and Glitter | Statement: ‘Cloudy Daze" captures the dreamy tension between clarity and confusion. The girl, surrounded by soft clouds and subtle glitter, drifts in a haze of thought and emotion. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#32 Up In The Air
$50
Starting bid
Imani Samuel | @Imanisketchbook | Medium: Gouache
| Statement: Imani is an illustrator specializing in soft, whimsical artwork inspired by nature, storytelling, and cozy moments. Her work blends delicate textures and warm color palettes to create inviting, dreamlike scenes that spark imagination and the feeling of nostalgia! | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#33 Year of the Snake
$50
Starting bid
Jahna Rae | @jahna.rae.art | Medium: Acrylic & Oil
| Statement: I create to explore my spirituality and the impact of human interconnectedness on the journey towards healing and understanding. My goal is to bring viewers together and shed light on how people understand themselves in relation to others. My evolution in portrait painting and illustration has allowed me to utilize techniques to visualize topics in connection with self and others through abstract methods. I’m drawn to bold, bright colors, patterns and sharp contrast. I use a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, aerosol, and ink to create work that is vibrant and textural. The emotional quality of my pieces gives them an inherent narrative that unfolds throughout the painting process. As I create, I weave together inspirations from poetry, music, spirituality and the stories my community has been vulnerable enough to share with me. | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#34 Welcoming Mirror; Tartarian Artifact #31
$50
Starting bid
Jason Harter He/Him | JasonHarter.com | Medium: Mixed Media | Statement: I make things for Rock Stars. | Value: $196 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#35 Dragonfly Rising
$50
Starting bid
Jeff Icenhower | @mission_west_leather | Medium: Leather and Laser | Statement: Some recycled, some new, some laser and some handwork. Hope you like it! | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#36 7472
$50
Starting bid
Jeff Puckett | @loudhousedesign | Medium: Wood | Statement: "7472" celebrates the exciting highs, unexpected lows, and strange loyalty that come with loving something that doesn’t make sense to the outside world.
| Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#37 Fluid
$50
Starting bid
Jess Bean | @jbeanart Jbeanart.com | Medium: Acrylic & Spray | Statement: The floating feeling of not knowing if you want to express your feminine or masculine. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#38 grooovy
$50
Starting bid
Jessi Kauffmann | @jraecreates | Medium: Acrylic & Cyanotype | Statement: I've always loved 60s & 70s patterns and design. The combination of natural symmetry & human-made patterns groove together. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#39 Chaos
$50
Starting bid
JUHB. | @juhhhb | Medium: Mixed Media | Statement: Everything is chaos. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#40 Shredding Chicken
$50
Starting bid
K Mason | @mas8on | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: I enjoy making lighthearted art with cartoon elements. I take a lot of inspiration from what I like to do and create art that incorporates my values with the hope of facilitating passion for the outdoors and self sufficiency.
| Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#41 Zebra Garden
$50
Starting bid
Kate Fitzpatrick | @katefitzpatrickart | Medium: Oil
| Statement: This colorful, slightly surreal painting depicts a universe where flowers grow from zebras and rainbows are inverted. | Value: $165 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#42 Fixing the Present
$50
Starting bid
Lauren Nagle | Medium: Mixed Media
| Statement: I work primarily in black and white film photography, developing each roll by hand in my home darkroom. Lately, I’ve been exploring the intersection between analog and digital by pairing my film work with tools like smartphone editing apps. I’m drawn to the way the past and present meet in this process. It keeps me connected to where I’ve been and where I am now. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#43 body moth feathers
$50
Starting bid
Lindee Zimmer | www.zimmerlindee.com | Medium: Oil pastel, watercolor, metal leaf, colored pencil
| Statement: trespass through the sea -
boat of petal -
body, of moth feathers -
mind, soft pink & willing -
ready to be -
be carried -
in all directions -
stuck only without wind -
unknown & letting it be | Value: $275 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#44 Song for Ireland
$50
Starting bid
Marty Sweeney | martysweeney.com | Medium: Acrylic on gesso board, handmade frame | Statement: Tucked away on an empty seashore in Dingle, Minard Castle sits on the edge of a bay, looking out onto the Atlantic Ocean. As I sat there on the beach, I was struck by just how vast and empty the sea is, and thought about the strength required by my great-grandfather to leave his entire family and home to sail across the ocean for a better life. And I contemplated if I had that strength. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#45 Use Kindness
$50
Starting bid
Max Michael Coleman | @Oak_Bloak | Medium: Paint Marker, Ink and Color Pencil | Statement: Max Coleman is an illustrator and painter from Denver, Colorado. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, his work venerates nature, and challenges classical conceptions of beauty. The human condition, mythology, and spirituality are all recurring motifs used throughout his drawings. | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#46 Ginkgo
$50
Starting bid
Mēgan Kelly | Medium: Glazed Porcelain
| Statement: Meegs is a studio artist at Smokestack Pottery. This piece is wheel thrown, water etched and fired in a kiln fueled by 10x10 wood. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#47 Daybreak in Slurpieville
$50
Starting bid
Michael J Ryan | @nocturnearts | www.nocturnearts.com | Medium: Oil | Statement: Hi I'm Mike. I'm an artist in Fort Collins. I primarily paint in oils and consider myself a landscape expressionist. | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#48 Iris 2025
$50
Starting bid
Miles Isaac Emiliano Buchan | @Milesb.creatn | Medium: Acrylic and Chalk Marker | Statement: Chicano American artist who makes work that explores my condition & experience in living with extreme light sensitivity & legal blindness through non-linear narratives & visual equations. I create a spectrum of spaces that allow for emergent structures & speculation that push beyond boundaries of logic. | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#49 Ngc 3364
$50
Starting bid
Monika Lea | @artofmonikalea | Medium: Acrylic with Gilded Edges | Statement: Space loving artist and wall finisher from Fort Collins. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#50 Untitled
$50
Starting bid
Marta | @BlueFrenchHippo bluefrenchhippo.com | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Inspired by Alexandre Cabanel's painting the Fallen Angel. The eye lacks a pupil so the viewer can decide the emotion the eye is displaying. | Value: $122 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#51 Bloom in Shadow
$50
Starting bid
Noelle Miller | @noelle.k.miller | Medium: Acrylic, Pastel and Mylar on Paper | Statement: "Bloom in Shadow" is an exploration into the parts of us that change, grow & reshape throughout our lives. Although life feels linear, memories are re-triggered and explored repeatedly, brought up by new experiences that circle us back and then forward again through life. | Value: $215 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#52 Untitled
$50
Starting bid
Paul Lukes | @culture_conservationist | Medium: Mixed Media | Statement: My work is a study of texture inspired by the layers found in our urban environments. The materials are pulled from cities on my travel and the work is a dialogue between me and that environment. | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#53 Stay Punk
$50
Starting bid
Psychedelic Punx | @PsychedelicPunx | Medium: Spray paint, Collage, Acrylic | Statement: My name is Brooke I hail from Fort Collins, Colorado and I go by the moniker Psychedelic Punx. My main medium is spray paint and I create art based on the punk rock skateboard scene and street art culture. | Value: $80 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#54 Left Right Right
$50
Starting bid
Ramon OrlandoTrujillo the 3rd | @ramjillio | Medium: Acrylic and Ink | Statement: Buffalo, Crow, Deer (Mule). | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#55 Dog
$50
Starting bid
Ren Burke | birdinhandstudio.com | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: Painting & drawing as my primary media, I fabricate metal sculptures as well as block prints. Regardless of the medium, a central theme is the natural world & animal life in particular. The rawness & honesty of nature is refreshing to me, filling me with a constant sense of wonder. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#56 Derp
$50
Starting bid
Ryan Guillaume | @Ryanguillaume_ | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Everything is indigestion and then bringing forth. | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#57 You're A Hoot
$50
Starting bid
Sage Anderson | @von.sage.designs | Medium: Illustration Printed By Silk Screen | Statement: Inspired by the 3 baby owls that nested near our home last spring. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#58 The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog
$50
Starting bid
Sam Cranshaw | Medium: Wood, Stain, Marker
| Statement: I found this symbol within my consciousness nearly 20 years ago. It says it all. | Value: 7 bitcoin | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#59 babil (wir/uns)
$50
Starting bid
Shiv Tuck they/them | @shiv.tuck | Medium: liquid acrylic and metal pins | Statement: a dissociative identity selves-portrait | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#60 Swimming Hole
$50
Starting bid
Sierra Guillaume | @dehydratedinparadise | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: I don't know anything about art so I keep trying. | Value: $150 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $15
#61 Facial Fidgets
$50
Starting bid
Spencer Boeyink | @Pooters_pensieve | Medium: Acrylic
| Statement: I’m a colorful doodler exploring my inner world externally. My biggest inspirations are kids, cartoons, and animals. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#62 Searching for you
$50
Starting bid
Stanley Scott | wonderhandstudios.com | Medium: Oil
| Statement: My partner and I love community, connection, and story telling that bring people together. We seek that out in our work and under our communal printshop name, Wonderhand Studios. | Value: $125 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#63 The Cosmic Winds of Change
$50
Starting bid
Tyler Boeyink | @tyboe | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Tyboe considers his style high vibrational low brow art: silly doodles with secret messages for serous times. | Value: $100 | Local pick-up available | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
#64 She Still Sings For You
$50
Starting bid
Vincent Cheap | @vincentcheap | Medium: Acrylic/Cotton Fabric | Statement: Vincent Cheap is a Colorado artist/painter. Nothing more. Nothing less. | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15
*Featured Work* by Allie Ogg | @allieogg | Medium: Wood and house paint | Statement: Allie Ogg is an illustrator and maker living in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is often inspired by the beautiful rivers and mountains of Northern Colorado, and the plants and creatures that live there. Her artwork can be described as graphic, upbeat, modern, folk art that is bold, colorful, and designed to spread happiness and delight. | Dimensions: | Value: $200 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $20
#67 Burrito Volador
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Armando Silva | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Burros (donkeys) hold a significant place in Mexican culture and folklore, particularly in rural areas. They symbolize hard work and resilience but, most importantly, are known as loyal companions. In this case a flying donkey becomes a fantastical creature in any story. | Dimensions: | Value: $850 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $20
#68 Love Sigil
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Bobby MaGee Lopez | @OmVisualArts | @OmegaMurals | Medium: Mixed Media | Statement: Drawing inspiration from the Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta, a unique collaboration of masterful calligraphy and biological illuminations, I create monumental and macroscopic representations of plant and animal life. | Dimensions: | Value: $350 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $25
#69 Mapping Memories
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Chelsea Gilmore | @chelseagilmoreart | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: Painted on many layers of many other paintings this artwork represents the collage of stories, time, and fingerprints. | Dimensions: 16x24 in | Value: $500 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $20
#70 And Counting
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Jess Bean | @jbeanart | jbeanart.com | Medium: Acrylic & Spray | Statement: Fading blue heron over 477 and counting tally marks representing the 477...478...479... arts nonprofits that have lost funding due to Trump's attacks on the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). | Dimensions: 36x36 in | Value: $1,000 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $60
#71 Bad Tummy
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by JUHB | @juhhhb | Medium: Acrylic | Statement: "I shouldn't have eaten that." | Dimensions: 36x48 in | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $60
#72 You are safe, I am safe even while on fire
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Lindee Zimmer | www.zimmerlindee.com | Medium: Mineral pigments, hand foraged pigments, acrylic medium, oil pastels | Statement: N/A | Value: $1,350 | Dimensions: 26x32 in | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $20
#73 Ecstatic Archaicness
$150
Starting bid
*Featured Work* by Mike McPuff | @mikemcpuff | Medium: Acrylic paint on canvas | Statement: Art to support the organization that helped me be who I am. | Dimensions: 36x48 in | Value: $300 | Local pick-up available | Estimated shipping: $60
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!