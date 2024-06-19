Fresno Fire Chief Foundation Annual Third Alarm Golf Classic

Up to 4 Golfers - Sign, recognition at event, and digital logo / corporate link of FFCF website.
2nd Alarm Sponsor
$5,000
Up to 4 Golfers - One hole and one tee sponsor sign, special recognition at event, and digital logo / corporate link of FFCF website.
3rd Alarm Sponsor
$7,500
Up to 4 Golfers - One preferred hole and one preferred tee sponsor sign, fire service special award, honorary recognition during event, and digital logo / corporate link of FFCF website.
Featured Golf Apparel Sponsor
$7,500
Up to 4 Golfers - Your Corporate Logo featured on premier apparel selected for tournament. The prominence of your corporate logo, along with the FFCF logo on each garment will exhibit the partnership you have with the FFCF. Additionally, you will receive digital logo / corporate link of FFCF website.
Title Sponsor - Signage Sponsor
$10,000
Two (2) Foursomes - One preferred hole and one preferred tee sponsor sign, fire service special award, honorary recognition during event, and digital logo / corporate link of FFCF website.
Raffle Tickets
$5
Single Ticket
Raffle Tickets - 5 for $20
$20
Raffle Tickets - 5 for $20
Add a donation for Fresno Fire Department
$
