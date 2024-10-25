2025 Strategic Partner Opportunities with Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Network
Diamond Strategic Partner
$3,500
*Diamond Showcase Table (at all WCRPBC events)
*Fast Passes for 2 company representatives
*Panelist Spotlight or Hosting opportunities (2x a year)
*Business Buz Video (4x a year)
*Full Page Digital Bio in Program
*Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST
*1/2 Page Digital Bio in Program
*Social Sensation Monthly Post (8X a year)
*Brand Brilliance SM Video
*Company Logo & Link on Network Website
*2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events
*Swag Bag Mania
*Signature Event
*Signage with Company Logo
*Featured on Preferred Vendor List
*Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost
*Use WCR Logo on Marketing
*Member Attendees List
*Logo in Digital Program
*Logo on Network Shirts (back)
-Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed
*All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Platinum Strategic Partner
$2,500
*Fast Passe for 1 company representative
*Business Buz Video (2x a year)
*Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST
*Social Sensation Monthly Post (6x a year)
*Brand Brilliance SM Video (2x a year)
*Company Logo & Website Link on Network Website
*2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events (3x a year)
*Signage with Company Logo
*Featured on Preferred Vendor List
*Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost
*Use WCR Logo on Marketing
*Logo in Digital Program
*Logo on Network Shirts (back)
-Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed
*All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Gold Strategic Partner
$1,500
*Fast Passe for 1 company representative
*Business Buz Video (1x a year)
*Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST
*Social Sensation Monthly Post (4x a year)
*Brand Brilliance SM Video (1x a year)
*Company Logo & Website Link on Network Website
*2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events (1x a year)
*Signage with Company Logo
*Featured on Preferred Vendor List
*Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost
*Use WCR Logo on Marketing
*Logo in Digital Program
*Logo on Network Shirts (back)
-Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed
*All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Silver Stategic Partner
$1,000
*Fast Pass for 1 company representative
*Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST
*Social Sensation Monthly Post (2x a year)
*Company Logo Network Website
*Swag Bag Mania
-Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed
*All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
*Signage with Company Logo
*Featured on Preferred Vendor List
*Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost
*Use WCR Logo on Marketing
*Logo in Digital Program
*Logo on Network Shirts (back)
Bronze Strategic Partner
$750
*Company Logo Network Website
*Use WCR Logo on Marketing
*Logo in Digital Program
-Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed
*All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
