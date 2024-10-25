Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County

Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County

2025 Strategic Partner Opportunities with Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Network

Diamond Strategic Partner
$3,500
*Diamond Showcase Table (at all WCRPBC events) *Fast Passes for 2 company representatives *Panelist Spotlight or Hosting opportunities (2x a year) *Business Buz Video (4x a year) *Full Page Digital Bio in Program *Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST *1/2 Page Digital Bio in Program *Social Sensation Monthly Post (8X a year) *Brand Brilliance SM Video *Company Logo & Link on Network Website *2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events *Swag Bag Mania *Signature Event *Signage with Company Logo *Featured on Preferred Vendor List *Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost *Use WCR Logo on Marketing *Member Attendees List *Logo in Digital Program *Logo on Network Shirts (back) -Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed *All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Platinum Strategic Partner
$2,500
*Fast Passe for 1 company representative *Business Buz Video (2x a year) *Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST *Social Sensation Monthly Post (6x a year) *Brand Brilliance SM Video (2x a year) *Company Logo & Website Link on Network Website *2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events (3x a year) *Signage with Company Logo *Featured on Preferred Vendor List *Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost *Use WCR Logo on Marketing *Logo in Digital Program *Logo on Network Shirts (back) -Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed *All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Gold Strategic Partner
$1,500
*Fast Passe for 1 company representative *Business Buz Video (1x a year) *Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST *Social Sensation Monthly Post (4x a year) *Brand Brilliance SM Video (1x a year) *Company Logo & Website Link on Network Website *2 min Quick Tip @ WCR Events (1x a year) *Signage with Company Logo *Featured on Preferred Vendor List *Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost *Use WCR Logo on Marketing *Logo in Digital Program *Logo on Network Shirts (back) -Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed *All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
Silver Stategic Partner
$1,000
*Fast Pass for 1 company representative *Sponsor a Member Only Social Event *ADDT’L COST *Social Sensation Monthly Post (2x a year) *Company Logo Network Website *Swag Bag Mania -Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed *All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations *Signage with Company Logo *Featured on Preferred Vendor List *Contribute to Realtor Raffle *addtl cost *Use WCR Logo on Marketing *Logo in Digital Program *Logo on Network Shirts (back)
Bronze Strategic Partner
$750
*Company Logo Network Website *Use WCR Logo on Marketing *Logo in Digital Program -Women’s Council of Realtors Palm Beach County Reserve the right to make changes as needed *All benefits must be redeemed by November 15, 2025. **Strategic partner benefits apply to WCRPBC events only, excludes collaboration events, RWorld collaboration events or any events with other organizations
