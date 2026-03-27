110 Precinct Community Council, Inc.

Hosted by

110 Precinct Community Council, Inc.

About this event

110th Precinct Community Council 2026 Awards Gala

Terrace On The Park - Penthouse 52-11 111th Street Corona

NY 11368

Individual Gala Ticket
$200

Admission for one guest

to the 21st Anniversary Awards Gala.

Includes rooftop cocktail reception overlooking the Unisphere, formal seated dinner, premium open bar, and live entertainment.

Lieutenant Sponsor (Table of 10)
$2,500

Reserved table for 10 guests

Includes a half-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal and official program acknowledgment.

Captain Sponsor (Table of 10)
$3,500

Premier table for 10 guests

Includes full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal and a

Council-backed named scholarship presentation on stage.

Inspector Sponsor (Table of 10)
$5,000

Premier table for 10 guests

Includes Gold-Placement full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, prominent logo placement on the Official Step-and-Repeat, and VIP program acknowledgment.

Deputy Chief Sponsor (Table of 10)
$7,500

Premier VIP table for 10 guests

Includes a Premier Council-backed named scholarship presentation on stage, Gold-Placement full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, and prominent branding on the Official Step-and-Repeat, digital screens, and event signage.

Chief Sponsor (Table of 10)
$10,000

Premier front-row table for 10 guests Includes on-stage recognition for a major Council-backed named scholarship, the back cover of our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, and prominent branding on the official step-and-repeat, digital screens, and event signage.

Presenting Sponsor (Table of 10)
$20,000

Premier presenting table for 10 guests Includes top-billing recognition, on-stage acknowledgment during the evening program, premier logo placement across event materials, prominent branding on the official step-and-repeat, digital screens, and event signage, and a platinum two-page spread in our 21st Anniversary

Souvenir Journal.

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