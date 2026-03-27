110th Precinct Community Council 2026 Awards Gala

Hosted by
About this event
NY 11368
Admission for one guest
to the 21st Anniversary Awards Gala.
Includes rooftop cocktail reception overlooking the Unisphere, formal seated dinner, premium open bar, and live entertainment.
Reserved table for 10 guests
Includes a half-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal and official program acknowledgment.
Premier table for 10 guests
Includes full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal and a
Council-backed named scholarship presentation on stage.
Premier table for 10 guests
Includes Gold-Placement full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, prominent logo placement on the Official Step-and-Repeat, and VIP program acknowledgment.
Premier VIP table for 10 guests
Includes a Premier Council-backed named scholarship presentation on stage, Gold-Placement full-page recognition in our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, and prominent branding on the Official Step-and-Repeat, digital screens, and event signage.
Premier front-row table for 10 guests Includes on-stage recognition for a major Council-backed named scholarship, the back cover of our 21st Anniversary Souvenir Journal, and prominent branding on the official step-and-repeat, digital screens, and event signage.
Premier presenting table for 10 guests Includes top-billing recognition, on-stage acknowledgment during the evening program, premier logo placement across event materials, prominent branding on the official step-and-repeat, digital screens, and event signage, and a platinum two-page spread in our 21st Anniversary
Souvenir Journal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!