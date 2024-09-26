Pensacola Little Theatre's depARTure Benefit Auction

Front Row Seats for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami
$5,000
Starting bid
Are you ready for it? DepART to Miami for the ultimate Eras Tour experience. Sit FRONT ROW on October 18th directly in front of Taylor Swift.
Two tickets are available for A3, Row 1.
Are you ready for it? DepART to Miami for the ultimate Eras Tour experience. Sit FRONT ROW on October 18th directly in front of Taylor Swift.
Two tickets are available for A3, Row 1.
A Pop At The Top
$5,000
Starting bid
The Top of The Center, Pensacola's premier rooftop venue and lounge overlooking Pensacola Bay and Downtown Pensacola, will officially open in Spring 2025. You can be the first to host a private cocktail hour at The Top, including heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations, and live entertainment for up to 50 guests.
The Top of The Center, Pensacola's premier rooftop venue and lounge overlooking Pensacola Bay and Downtown Pensacola, will officially open in Spring 2025. You can be the first to host a private cocktail hour at The Top, including heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations, and live entertainment for up to 50 guests.
Dinner In Paradise
$2,500
Starting bid
Experience dinner in Pensacola's Paradise (Point), hosted by Dave and Cynthia Clark. Celebrity Alys Beach chef Gray Soper creates a five-course culinary experience with exquisite wine pairings for up to 10 guests at the picturesque waterfront home of the Clark family.
Experience dinner in Pensacola's Paradise (Point), hosted by Dave and Cynthia Clark. Celebrity Alys Beach chef Gray Soper creates a five-course culinary experience with exquisite wine pairings for up to 10 guests at the picturesque waterfront home of the Clark family.
American Magic Experience for Four
$1,500
Starting bid
American Magic has officially made Pensacola its home away from home. Now you can go behind-the-scenes exclusively with the NY Yacht Club American Magic team for an on-water chase boat experience and tour of the team base. Leave with custom swag and pop over to Pearl & Horn to imbibe in a dinner for four including champagne, caviar, and oysters.
American Magic has officially made Pensacola its home away from home. Now you can go behind-the-scenes exclusively with the NY Yacht Club American Magic team for an on-water chase boat experience and tour of the team base. Leave with custom swag and pop over to Pearl & Horn to imbibe in a dinner for four including champagne, caviar, and oysters.
Walk On Role at PLT
$500
Starting bid
It's impossible to take center stage at Pensacola Little Theatre without going through the audition process - until now. Guarantee you or your child to be front and center in a future PLT production. How does Camelot or A Christmas Story sound? We'll even throw in 10 tickets to see the show and 10 concession items to sweeten the deal.
It's impossible to take center stage at Pensacola Little Theatre without going through the audition process - until now. Guarantee you or your child to be front and center in a future PLT production. How does Camelot or A Christmas Story sound? We'll even throw in 10 tickets to see the show and 10 concession items to sweeten the deal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!