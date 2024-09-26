Pensacola Little Theatre's depARTure Benefit Auction

It's impossible to take center stage at Pensacola Little Theatre without going through the audition process - until now. Guarantee you or your child to be front and center in a future PLT production. How does Camelot or A Christmas Story sound? We'll even throw in 10 tickets to see the show and 10 concession items to sweeten the deal.

It's impossible to take center stage at Pensacola Little Theatre without going through the audition process - until now. Guarantee you or your child to be front and center in a future PLT production. How does Camelot or A Christmas Story sound? We'll even throw in 10 tickets to see the show and 10 concession items to sweeten the deal.

More details...