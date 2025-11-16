form_archived

Fall Bingo Sponsorship 11/16/25

West Point VFW 100 Volunteer Dr

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition on all event signage, social media and announcements throughout event

$1,000 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$1,000

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$200 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$200

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$300 Jackpot Round Sponsor
$300

Listed in event program, social media and announced before the round begins

$100 Bingo Round Sponsor
$100

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

$75 Bingo Round Sponsor
$75

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

$50 Bingo Round Sponsor
$50

Listed in event program and announced before the round begins

Friend of the Band
$25

Recognition in event program

