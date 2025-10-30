Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

Hosted by

Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

About this event

113025 Goma Fire Ritual 護摩供

1518 S Washington St

Seattle, WA 98144, USA

Admission + one Goma wishing stick
$10

Gomagi wish sticks will be burned in the fire embodying Fudo Myoo's gigantic compassion. You can purchase as many Gomagi sticks as you would like. Please provide your wish in English or Japanese in the space provided in the next screen. 日本語でもOKです。
Please provide one wish per stick, for example:
Well-being for my family
Safe travels
Business stability

If you are attending online and if you would like the temple staff to prepare the wish sticks for you, please click on the check box in the next screen.

Admission only (Suggested donation $10)
Free

If you would like to just attend the service without offering the Gomagi, please choose this option.

Add a donation for Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!