S'mores & Pours - Featuring The Killer Dueling Pianos

Upgrade your experience with a VIP table that seats 8, offering premium seating for the event. Your table will be treated to an exclusive VIP charcuterie board, along with one drink ticket per person, a personalized S'more Kit to enjoy by the fire, and as a special keepsake, a custom Camp Fire mug shot glass to take home. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the night in style with friends or family!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
Upgrade your experience with a VIP table that seats 8, offering premium seating for the event. Your table will be treated to an exclusive VIP charcuterie board, along with one drink ticket per person, a personalized S'more Kit to enjoy by the fire, and as a special keepsake, a custom Camp Fire mug shot glass to take home. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the night in style with friends or family!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
Classic Admission
$65
Your ticket includes an individual S'mores kit, along with access to savory charcuterie boards and open seating for the event. Enjoy delicious treats, great company, and a night of unforgettable fun!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
Your ticket includes an individual S'mores kit, along with access to savory charcuterie boards and open seating for the event. Enjoy delicious treats, great company, and a night of unforgettable fun!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
S'more Kit
$10
Indulge in a perfectly boxed S'more kit, complete with everything you need for the ultimate treat: crunchy graham crackers, rich chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows. It’s your all-in-one ticket to gooey, toasted perfection! Makes (4) S'mores.
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
*Makes 4 S'mores
Indulge in a perfectly boxed S'more kit, complete with everything you need for the ultimate treat: crunchy graham crackers, rich chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows. It’s your all-in-one ticket to gooey, toasted perfection! Makes (4) S'mores.
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
*Makes 4 S'mores
Individual VIP Ticket
$100
Want the VIP Experience but don't have enough people to fill a whole table? Add your individual tickets here!
*Limited VIP tickets are available!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
Want the VIP Experience but don't have enough people to fill a whole table? Add your individual tickets here!
*Limited VIP tickets are available!
**Camp Fire North Texas uses the Zeffy platform to maximize your dollars for our fundraisers. When you purchase your ticket, Zeffy will ask if you want to donate to help keep their platform free for nonprofits. Choose "OTHER" to waive the donation fee.
Add a donation for Camp Fire North Texas
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!