2024 Dancer Keepsake Program Ad Purchase

Photo Day ads include the dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer. Limited to 2 dancers in the ad.
Photo Day Ad - 1/2 Page
$165
Photo Day ads include the dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer.
Photo Day Ad - Full Page
$260
Photo Day ads include the dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer.
Create Your Own 1/4 Page
$105
Prefer to create your own is an ad you create with your images (not photo day images). You are responsible for sending to us to us a print-ready file in .jpeg format that is sized for 1/4 Page - 3.75" w x 5" h. Must be received by 10/20/2024.
Create Your Own 1/2 Page
$165
Prefer to create your own is an ad you create with your images (not photo day images). You are responsible for sending to us to us a print-ready file in .jpeg format that is sized for 1/2 Page - 7.5" w x 5" h. Must be received by 10/20/2024.
Create Your Own Full Page
$260
Prefer to create your own is an ad you create with your images (not photo day images). You are responsible for sending to us to us a print-ready file in .jpeg format that is sized for Full Page - 7.5" w x 10" h. Must be received by 10/20/2024.
Create Your Own Clara Ad - Inside Cover
$450
Reserved for Clara. Prefer to create your own is an ad you create with your images (not photo day images). You are responsible for sending to us to us a print-ready file in .jpeg format that is sized for Full Page - 7.5" w x 10" h. Must be received by 10/20/2024. Clara (Pink) will be featured in inside front cover. Clara (Purple) will be featured in inside front cover.
Photo Day Clara Ad - Inside Cover
$450
Reserved for Clara. Photo Day ads include the dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer. Clara (Pink) will be featured in inside front cover. Clara (Purple) will be featured in inside front cover.
