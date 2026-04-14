Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

113th Anniversary Awards Dinner Sponsors

519 S Central Ave

Apopka, FL 32703, USA

Cornerstone Partner
$5,000

Includes 8 tickets, a 2 minute speaking time, large logo on event page and any printed items at event, Sponsor mention in social media posts.

Catalyst Partner
$2,500

Includes 5 tickets, medium size logo on event page and any printed items at event.

Leadership Partner
$1,000

Includes 3 tickets, small logo on event page and any printed items at event.

Connect Sponsor
$500

Includes 2 tickets, written business name on event page and any printed items at event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!