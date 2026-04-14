113th Anniversary Awards Dinner Sponsors

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About this event
Includes 8 tickets, a 2 minute speaking time, large logo on event page and any printed items at event, Sponsor mention in social media posts.
Includes 5 tickets, medium size logo on event page and any printed items at event.
Includes 3 tickets, small logo on event page and any printed items at event.
Includes 2 tickets, written business name on event page and any printed items at event.
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