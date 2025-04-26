NAACP: Oranges & Maplewood | 113th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund - Jazz Luncheon

Ticket to the 113th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Jazz Luncheon. Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2026
Ticket to the 113th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with a one year annual membership with the Oranges and Maplewood Branch. Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2026
Ticket to the 113th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala with one payment on a Silver Life Subscribing Membership with the Oranges and Maplewood Branch. Ticket Sales close on April 5, 2026
Presenting Sponsor $10,000 - Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Opportunity to bring greetings during the Awards Ceremony l Private VIP Pre-Reception l Two VIP reserved tables at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Front Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Three Banners l Welcome letter included with the program
Visionary Sponsor $7,500 - Recognized as the Visionary Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l One VIP reserved table at Awards Gala l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Inside Back Cover Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Platinum Sponsor $5,000 - Recognized as a Platinum Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Sponsor Recognition Plaque l Ten tickets to the Awards Gala l Platinum Page Ad in the Gala Journal l Two Banners
Gold Sponsor $3.500 - Recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Gold Page Ad in the Gala Journal l One Banner
Silver Sponsor $2,500 - Recognized as a Silver Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Five tickets to the Awards Gala l Silver Page Ad in the Gala Journal
BRONZE Sponsor $1,500 - Recognized as a Bronze Sponsor in all press releases and on printed collateral materials where sponsors are listed l Two tickets to the Awards Gala l Full Page Ad in the Gala Journal
Members of the Oranges & Maplewood Branch Installment Plan for Ticket to the 113th Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala Payments of $25 due on the 15th of each month. Payments must be complete by April 5, 2026.
Committee Journal Ad - Members contributing toward a specific Committee Journal Ad - The ticket is in increments of $10, as each committee request is different.
