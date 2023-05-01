Membership Meeting - State of Our Village & Our Schools:



The Scarsdale Forum is pleased to welcome Mayor Justin Arest, Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick & More to discuss the State of Our Village & Our School on Thursday November 16th, 7:30-9pm at the Scarsdale Library.





7:30 pm refreshments, 7:45pm meeting start





Kindly RSVP





Zoom link will be emailed after RSVP





Sarah Bell

President, Scarsdale Forum





IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT FEES:

Zeffy is a FREE platform for non-profit organizations BUT t hey add a recommended fee at checkout to support their platform.





**T he fee is voluntary and not required by the Scarsdale Forum, however you will need to de-select the pre-populated fee . See below for instructions.





To remove the pre-populated Zeffy fee...

1) In the Order section, CLICK on the pre-populated fee (usually 15%)

2) Select "OTHER" from the drop down menu

3) Either leave contribution field BLANK or enter "0" or enter an amount you want to contribute to supporting Zeffy, (optional)

4) Continue to Checkout