Cedar Park High School Cheer Booster Club 2025-26 Sponsorships

About the memberships
Sponsorship Benefits:
Recognition on the Cheer Sponsor Page in the Football Program, Business name on the CPHS Cheer Website, Thank You picture of the CPHS Cheer Squads
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as Patron Sponsor, Recognition on the Sponsor Page in the Cheer Memory Book
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as Timberwolf Sponsor, Business name in print on our CPHS Cheer Banner hung at Gupton Stadium during home games, Framed Thank You picture of the CPHS Cheer Squads, Recognition at the CPHS Cheer Clinics
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as Spirit Sponsor, Business name and sponsorship announced over the loudspeaker during 1 Varsity Home Football Game
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as Pride Sponsor, Business logo in print in the CPHS Football Program, Business logo in print on our CPHS Cheer Banner hung at Gupton Stadium during home games, Business logo printed on Spirit Shirts to be thrown out during some Varsity Football Games, Business name and sponsorship announced over the loudspeaker during ALL Varsity Home Football Game
(We will contact you for your business logo soon)
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as All-Star Sponsor, Prominent placement (larger) on all cheer sponsor pages & ads, cheer t-shirts, website and Varsity cheer banner, Dedicated half page sponsor ad in the CPHS Football Program, Dedicated sponsor ad in the Cheer Memory Book, 4 Complimentary tickets to the 2024 Varsity Homecoming Football Game (if permitted)
(We will contact you for your business logo soon)
Sponsorship Benefits:
Same as Lead Sponsor, 2 Sideline Passes to 1 Varsity Home Football Game (Date TBD), 2 CPHS Cheer T-Shirts, Mini footballs thrown out at a Varsity Football Game with your business logo
(We will contact you for your business logo soon)
